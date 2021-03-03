Nutritional health experts recommend that you read labels on food product packaging when shopping, which should include full information about the nutritional product and its ingredients.

According to what was included in a report published by the Boldsky website, it was reported by Al-Arabiya. The labels on the side or the back of the package provide useful information about the nutrition in a particular food.

Here’s how to read food labels:

First: the list of ingredients

The ingredients should be listed in descending order of weight. The ingredient mentioned first is used in the largest amount in making the food product.

Second: validity dates

The “expiration date” indicates that the product must be used or consumed before this specified date to avoid food spoilage. The “sell by” date indicates how long the store must sell a specific product such as milk, poultry, eggs, and chicken, as these items are perishable and must be sold ahead of time.

Third: the daily value

The daily value is the amount and amount of nutrients in a product that meets the percentage of the daily value for a fixed-calorie diet.

Fourth: nutritional facts

The nutritional facts of the product are usually based on a serving of 100g per person. The facts mentioned provide information about the amounts of sugar, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, oil used, sodium content, etc.