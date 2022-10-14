Fortunately, valid and functional tricks come to our rescue. Here’s how to do it.

Whatsapp it has radically changed our lives and the way we communicate. Now all those who own a mobile phone and a sim are present on the famous instant messaging platform.

Not only private communications, even business communications now pass more and more from whatsapp.

Like all modern technologies, this too must keep up with the times and over the years has introduced numerous changes aimed at improving the user experience. One of the most popular implementations was the power to be able delete the message sent within 7 minutes of sending. A way to not leave a trace of incorrectly sent messages.

To do this, just click on the message we want to delete and click the delete option for everyone. At that point, the text will appear instead of the text sent “This message has been deleted“. Yet are we sure that we cannot read that message even after it has been deleted? Actually the tricks do exist. There are several applications either Android that iOS able to let you read the content of a previously deleted whatsapp message.

One of these that is also the most used is called WhatsRemoved, which connects to the phone and records all notifications, including those that the phone has already cleared by showing you the messages. But be aware that by connecting to cell phone notifications, it does not work for muted chats.

Two other interesting applications carry the name of NotificationHistory And Nova Launcher who do their job excellently.

For iOS, the app comes to our aid Dr Fone. Here you can refer to the connection window “WhatsApp messages and attachments”, then click on “restore” and then on “restore device” to be able to read messages previously deleted by others.

In short, there are really several tricks to be able to read whatsapp messages even after they have been deleted.