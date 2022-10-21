Since the emergence of instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp, the way in which we communicate has changed, as tools such as notes, voice, emojis, stickers and the annoying “blue check” have been added, which for many is a hassle when starting.

It is for this reason that we have brought you a way you can read all your messages of WhatsApp without the other person seeing that you have already opened the message.

This is due to the fact that many users agree that you should have time to reply to any message with premeditation and not feel obligated to reply quickly because you have already read the message.

One of the most used options to avoid opening messages in WhatsApp, is read in the notification bar when they arrive on your device. Although this function only works partially because you can make the mistake of pressing the message and open the conversation.

While the most recommended option to avoid this type of situation in your WhatsApp conversations is to read all your messages with the application’s widget.

With this function available on almost all mobile devices, you can view each of the recent messages that have arrived on your WhatsApp and thus avoid opening the conversation unnecessarily.

To enable this function, simply press on the screen of your mobile device and select widget.