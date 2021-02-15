Now you can keep your eyes on the road while you enjoy your favorite audio content, whether you are with the children, on the road, or back home after a day of work. All thanks to the union of Audible in Waze, which offers drivers subscribed to Audible access to the extensive catalog of the service, with more than 90,000 audiobooks and podcast.

So Audible members can listen to their favorite titles directly in Waze by simply opening the app, tapping the music note icon, and selecting Audible as the audio player. That way, they can start enjoying their favorite audio content through Waze right away, from audiobooks to podcasts, including Audible Originals. Additionally, Audible members will also receive all Waze directions from the Audible app, no need to switch between both applications while behind the wheel.

Specifically, Audible offers an extensive catalog of content for every moment in the car, whether on the way to or from work, on weekend getaways, with children or with friends. Our driving time is always better with the company of an audiobook or podcast, while Waze takes us to our destination.

–On the way to work or back home: Without a doubt, one of the best times of the day to enjoy Audible content is on the daily commutes to and from work, thanks to its variety of formats and genres, with all kinds of durations, to adapt to the times of our usual trips and our state of mind. Audible has all kinds of titles to start or end the working day informed and entertaining such as “Control session”, “The world today” or “You will not believe it.”

–In the car with the kids: When taking the children to school, picking them up from their activities or on a family outing, there is nothing better than entertaining the trip with content for all ages and than listening together, such as “Miliki’s loft” or Paw Patrol «.

–Your favorite series at the wheel: How to make the best series compatible with driving? Thanks to Audible and its sound fictions, it is possible to enjoy some of the most popular series on the screen, such as ‘Vis a Vis’ and ‘La que se avecina’. Living the new adventures of Macarena and Zulema or the neighbors of Mirador de Montepinar in your car, it is now possible.

–Learn while you drive: Throughout the year, we spend a considerable amount of time in the car, which we can invest in learning with the best English courses of the Vaughan method or growing by boosting ourselves with the best personal development titles such as “Little Revolutions to Grow” .

–«Read» on the road: Public transport has always been one of the Spanish people’s favorite places to read and now the car can be too thanks to Audible and its impressive catalog of audiobooks. From the great classics, to the best best-sellers, and with the voices of some of the most prestigious interpreters in our country, such as Jose Coronado, Leonor Watling, Maribel Verdú, Josep María Pou, Juan Echanove, Miguel Bernardea or Michelle Jenner, among others.

–Tourism by car: By car, we travel, we discover new places and we delight in the landscapes and cities that we visit. And thanks to «Cities in 48 hours», the Repsol Guide podcast exclusively for Audible, we can access audio content from 40 cities, with the best routes and plans, with all the cultural, gastronomic and leisure information of these localities. In less than 20 minutes, each podcast offers a perfect summary of each destination with useful information and experiences to express these cities in two days.