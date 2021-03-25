A session in the Chamber of Deputies, at the beginning of February. Chamber of Deputies / EFE

The opposition to López Obrador is defeated. Do not get up. And it is urgent that they get up. Accountability requires that citizens have alternatives. Morena has 326,000 deaths and the worst economic crisis in 90 years. Still, 44% of voters plan to vote for them. And the PAN, the second force, has 10% of the vote.

There are those who think that the opposition must emphasize the mistakes of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in order to stand up. It is not like this. People are well aware of these mistakes. Polls show that the majority of Mexicans believe that the president has mishandled violence, femicides and infrastructure works. In every area, from economics and corruption, to fighting poverty and managing the pandemic, Mexicans who think their performance has been bad far outnumber those who think they have done well. In contrast, the 63% approve to López Obrador as president.

Others think it is necessary for the opposition to be like López Obrador. His voters, they say, are resentful seeking revenge against the elite. Therefore, they lament, only candidates who can vocalize revenge against the rich will be able to defeat him. It is also not true.

Mexicans are (justifiably) against the elites. According to the Mexican National Electoral Study (ENEM), 70% believe that the “power mafia” does exist, and 88% that Mexico is governed by a few powerful groups for their own benefit, as shown by the Latinobarometer. In general, two-thirds of Mexicans have populist tendencies, understood as conceiving of politics as a struggle between the good people and the corrupt elites.

However, that does not mean that they only want to vote for whoever vocalizes revenge. In fact, the vote of pro-populist Mexicans was divided practically equally between the PAN, PRI and Morena in 2018. As Paul Beck, emeritus professor at Ohio State University and Gerardo Maldonado, professor at CIDE, have stated, only on the 21st % of López Obrador’s voters had populist tendencies, not much different than Anaya’s, which was 15%, or other candidates.

That is, the search for revenge against the elite does not explain the vote for Morena. The opposition likes to believe that because it comforts them. It makes them feel like the rational alternative for educated voters. Although this is not true either. A recent study of World Inequality Database, shows that the more educated people are, the more they vote for Morena.

Finally, there are those who think that the problem is the perception of corruption. The PRI and the PAN carry many scandals. And yes, everything indicates that voters believe that the PRI and the PAN are more corrupt than Morena, but again, this does not explain the vote. Researchers Melina Altamirano and Sandra Ley from CIDE have identified that the people who most believed that corruption had increased during Peña Nieto’s administration did not vote for López Obrador any more. In other words, corruption was not a determining factor for Morena’s victory in 2018.

The real problem why the opposition does not rise up is that, unlike López Obrador, they do not have a substantive, structural, credible and clear diagnosis of what is causing the inequalities and lack of development in Mexico.

The opposition accepts that things are bad and proposes changes in public policy to move forward. But it cannot explain why we have been making changes in public policy for decades, many of those changes proposed by the opposition itself when it was in government, without moving forward.

Morena does have a diagnosis: the Government was a committee at the service of a few, a place of excesses and favoritism. The result was that changes in public policy, even if they were good on paper, actually ended up being implemented to favor the friends of the powerful. Or not to touch them. In this Mexico, it did not matter what public policy was proposed, there was always a way that the beneficiaries were the same.

Thus, Mexico was home to the most awarded social programs in the world, but this did not mean reducing poverty significantly. Structural reforms were approved, but the middle class did not increase. The tax system was reformed, but those who ended up paying more taxes were the upper middle classes, not the ultra-rich.

López Obrador is popular because he diagnosed, not the public policies that are needed, but the reason why public policies, no matter what they are, have not worked in Mexico.

The opposition lacks such a powerful discourse. His conclusion is that Mexico needs to get rid of López Obrador and Peña Nieto. And that’s it. They can’t think of or don’t know what to do to transform Mexico. And the worst thing is that the ridicule of Ricardo Anaya walks every day showing that, in effect, he was a candidate for the presidency without knowing Mexico.

The best minds within the opposition must honestly assess why Mexico is the world’s 15th largest economy, a member of the OECD, and the most important trading partner of the United States, yet still has 38% of the workers unable to feed their families. The PRI and the PAN must meditate on why, having been in power, they could not change that. And above all, they must honestly tell us what they are going to do differently this time. And who, of those who were with them, will never be by their side.

The problem is that doing this requires much more than hiring expensive consultants. It requires a profound change that the party elites of the PAN and the PRI are not willing to do because, as in all of Mexico, the power preserves have colonized their parties. Politics at the local level is a family business. The change that the PRI and the PAN need to make to win is to cut corners with those families and do grassroots politics again.

