Neither surplus nor missing. That should be the healthy goal when talking about platelets -or thrombocytes- some small colorless particles found in the blood and they help in the process to stop the bleeding.

Platelets clump together where bleeding occurs, forming a plug, and also release a substance that promotes coagulation. But, How to raise platelets? Food and remedies natural that help produce them.

Platelets

The platelets are produced in the bone marrow and have a half-life of between 6 and 10 days, since the organism is renewing its reproduction. Their normal values ​​- which can be detected through a complete blood count analysis – are between 150,000 and 450,000 per microliter of circulating blood.

According to a publication of the National Library of Medicine of the United States, the presence of a low level of platelets may or may not present symptoms, but it will be necessary to be careful if, for example, bleeding in the mouth and gums is observed, bruises without apparent cause, nosebleed or skin rash in the form of small red spots as it could be an indicator of an infection or disease.

A complete blood count test detects the level of platelets in the blood.

Situations such as pregnancy, altitude, or medication side effects can also result in a lower-than-normal platelet count and cause extreme tiredness, malaise, and listlessness, among other discomforts.

It is also known that the marrow may not generate enough platelets in the event of a deficiency of vitamin B12 (cobalamin), B9 (folic acid, folate), iron or more serious conditions such as cirrhosis or leukemia. But, How to raise platelets with food and natural remedies?

What foods raise platelets

Vegetables, fruits, seeds and legumes are definitely positive ingredients because of the nutrients they contain. As well as lean meats and eggs. It should be borne in mind, however, that consuming them in isolation or relying only on a food or drink will not make them platelets increase or that the body is provided with all the necessary resources to be healthy. What foods can not be missing? Nutrition graduate María Victoria Dinardo suggests some groups that will contribute to raise the level of platelets in the blood:

1) Vegetables

The stars in the “platelets” category are green leafy vegetables: arugula, the watercress, the lettuce, the chard, the endives and without a doubt the spinach, very effective because they contain significant amounts of iron, vitamin B9 and vitamin K, known as “the coagulation vitamin” (without it the blood would not clot).

Tomato, arugula, avocado, lean meats, legumes. Foods that raise platelets.

They are also recommended broccoli, the Brussels sprouts, the cabbage and the cauliflower, rich in folic acid, iron and calcium. And if a cruciferous stands out it is the exotic kale, with its “curled” leaves and that in recent times has been incorporated into the diet due to its high nutritional value.

You must also consume vegetables that have vitamin C -with its antioxidant properties and to enhance the absorption of iron-, such as tomatoes, the Red peppers, the parsley, the carrot, the beet.

These last two add vitamin A and other fundamental proteins for the formation of platelets. like the pumpkin since even its seeds have vitamins and amino acids that contribute to the proliferation of these small particles so necessary for the body.

2) Fruits

It is known that vitamin C is also present in many fruits, especially citrus (oranges, grapefruits, lemon, tangerines), recommended -especially on an empty stomach- for raise platelet count.

You can add the Kiwi and the strawberries since they balance the nutrients in the blood and also have an antithrombotic effect. And the avocado, the banana and the cantaloupe, which contain folic acid and other vitamins and proteins capable of strengthening the immune system.

Fruits, legumes and nuts. Sources of folic acid, vitamin C and healthy fat.

3) Legumes & Cereals

Many legumes -especially if they are fresh- such as lentils and the soy they provide iron and high doses of folic acid (just half a cup of lentils provides about 45% of the recommended daily value of folates). Folic acid is also present in chickpeas, the beans and the chickpeas.

Among the cereals, the whole wheat, the rye and pseudo-cereals like quinoa, the amaranth, the barley.

For its part, nuts –walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds– In addition to healthy fats, they contain iron and ingested on a daily basis, they will help to raise platelets in the blood.

4) Meat and eggs

The lean cuts of beef –rump, loin, peceto, square– They have always been indicated for a healthy diet because they have vitamin B12 in high amounts. The nutrition specialist clarifies, however, that “they do not guarantee the good supply of B12, necessary to achieve a balance in the level of platelets. An individual evaluation must be made, considering the frequency with which each person consumes it and the capacity absorption that each organism has “.

The eggsThey also have a high content of proteins and vitamins -including K and B12- essential in the platelet production process.