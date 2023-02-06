JESUS ​​BERMEJO-BERROS Professor of Audiovisual Communication and Advertising at the University of Valladolid and Director of the LipsiMedia Ad-Lab Laboratory, University of Valladolid Monday, February 6, 2023, 09:02



Alcohol is very present in social networks associated with pleasant and fun scenes that young people observe and share. This presence contributes to trivializing alcohol in their lives and downplaying the pernicious effects of its abuse.

Anti-alcohol campaigns aimed at young people in both traditional media and social networks have shown a limited ability to contribute to developing healthy behaviors.

As various scientific studies have shown, even when young people are aware of the harmful effects of alcohol, they develop attitudes of resistance, self-affirmation reactions, defensive responses, and neutralization of the persuasive attempts of institutional messages.

All these defensive responses mean that traditional prevention campaigns do not affect or modify their behavior towards alcohol. It is therefore necessary to find new educational communication strategies that are effective and manage to help young people become aware of their behaviors that encourage alcohol consumption and provide them with effective prevention resources.

Aware of this situation, Addict Aide, an organization that tries to raise awareness among young people about alcoholism, launched an original campaign in France. The BETC agency created the Like my addiction campaign on social networks, in an attempt to show how easy it is to overlook the signs of addiction. In the campaign, Louise Delage, a 25-year-old Parisian, created an Instagram profile. The photos of her had simple captions (“Relaxing with friends”, “Dancing”…). The Instagram users who saw the profile were unaware that it was a campaign. Just a month later, Louise had already amassed 65,000 followers and her photos had received 50,000 likes.

However, in the last post it was discovered that it was a fake account whose objective was to show “a person that people meet every day, but who we would never suspect is addicted.” In each of her 150 posts, Delage appeared with alcohol. What she wanted with this campaign was to try to make it “revealing” to help people struggling with addiction.

The BETC campaign made waves to the extent that it had a massive response of likes on Instagram. However, until recently we did not know if it influenced people by helping to reduce alcohol addiction or if these alternative forms of communication to traditional campaigns can serve to curb the harmful influence of alcohol on social networks.

An effective intervention



In recently published scientific research, we have shown that this type of campaign, implemented in an educational context, can help young people to acquire skills that allow them to be better prepared to perceive the presence of alcohol on social networks, to be critical of their intentions and develop healthier behaviors in networks.

A total of 124 young people (71 women and 53 men), between 19 and 25 years old, with an active Instagram account and unaware of the Like my addiction campaign, participated in the experience for three weeks. This was developed at the LipsiMedia Laboratory of the University of Valladolid.

In a first phase, numerous variables were tested that showed that the subjects were not aware of the presence of alcohol in the photos of Louise Delage on Instagram. Among other results, the participants believed that, in general, the inclusion of alcohol in scenes of fun and enjoyment in social networks did not influence their daily behavior.

In a second phase of the investigation, the young people were divided into two groups. A group participated in a discussion in which they were informed of the characteristics of the Like my addition campaign. They were shown images of institutional campaigns and conversations and exchanges of opinion about alcoholism took place on social networks.

The efficacy of curiosity and intrigue



In a second group, during the same time, an interactive process was also followed with the young people, but here the trainer used a different procedure called the dialogic-critical method. The trainer followed a “scaffolding” process through four training stages. In them, based on questions that aroused curiosity, intrigue, reflection and participation, the participants experienced critical awareness about the way in which alcohol inadvertently penetrates their minds through social networks.

In a third and final phase, the behavior on Instagram of all the participants was measured for a week after the training session. The results showed that, while the young people in the control (conversational) group had not changed their behavior on Instagram, the participants in the dialogic-critical group had significantly changed their behavior on Instagram. They justified this change by stating that the experience around the Like my addiction campaign had made them aware of the problem of addiction and that at that time they were more careful about what they did on Instagram, the “likes” they gave and what they shared. All this was confirmed by the results of the study in which their actual behavior on Instagram was analyzed in the weeks following the training period.

The change in anti-alcohol social policies



In conclusion, this scientific study shows that the way to warn young people about the harmful effects of alcohol should not consist of institutional campaigns that show, either the negative consequences, or moralizing messages or that appeal to responsibility. On the contrary, the path suggested by this research from the LipsiMedia Laboratory is to use campaigns that build stories that can attract young people and implement them through a simple and effective interactive educational method (dialogic-critical) that attracts their interest, makes them reflect and achieves change risky behaviors.

This method can be used in the fight against alcohol addiction, being useful for public institutions, in charge and concerned about the prevention of addictive behaviors.

This information has been published in ‘

The conversation‘.