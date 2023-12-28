Home page World

Michel Guddat

Young people often do not know the signs or seek medical help too late. The number of strokes is increasing significantly worldwide.

Frankfurt – Young, slim, health-conscious – and still have a stroke? Impossible, as the disease is purely an old age disease. But what was long considered a medical rarity is becoming increasingly common.

“We assume that 30,000 people under the age of 55 are affected per year in Germany. The classic juvenile strokes (editor's note: strokes in younger people) occur in people under 40 with no apparent risk. We have patients in the mid-40s to mid-50s age range who already have the first cardiovascular risk factors,” says Dr. Lars Kellert, senior physician at the Munich University Hospital German stroke aid.

Cerebral infarction or cerebral hemorrhage as the cause: Stroke triggers disruptions and failures

But what exactly is a stroke? Doctors speak of a cerebral infarction or a cerebral hemorrhage. The former is caused by a vascular occlusion. Vessel walls are already damaged, hardened or narrowed. The result: Larger areas of the brain are no longer adequately supplied with blood.

During a cerebral hemorrhage, a vessel in the brain ruptures, causing bleeding. There is also no longer enough blood reaching the brain. The lack of oxygen and nutrients causes disruptions and failures in various bodily functions, depending on the region of the brain affected. The failure is sudden.

Drug use, alcohol, smoking, malnutrition: the list of risk factors is long

Many people who apparently do not belong to the risk group still suffer a stroke. There are many hidden risk factors: These include lack of exercise, smoking, malnutrition, as well chronic diseasessuch as diabetes, high blood pressure or lipid metabolism disorders.

A stroke is also promoted by drug use and alcohol, as blood pressure increases suddenly and blood vessels can burst. Particulate matter and carbon monoxide, causes of air pollution, can also trigger a stroke.

Headaches and attacks of dizziness are among the typical symptoms of a stroke

Typical symptoms are the same for all age groups: A sudden loss of sensation, usually on one side, and paralysis in the face, arms and legs can be an indication. Speech disorders often occur. Massive headaches and attacks of dizziness are also included.

“BE-FAST”: How to quickly recognize signs of a stroke

When symptoms arise, young people in particular tend to rest rather than seek medical help and see stress as the cause. Great haste is required. “The earlier a stroke is treated, the higher the chances of a complete recovery,” says Prof. Dr. Frank Erbguth, President of the German Brain Foundation. The “BE-FAST test” offers good orientation.

B (Balance): Is there a balance disorder?

E (Eyes): Is there a visual impairment and/or loss of vision?

F (Face): Ask person to smile or frown. Is one corner of your mouth drooping?

A (Arms): Person should extend both arms and then turn palms over. Does one arm fall down?

S (Speech): Person should repeat a simple sentence. Is it repeated correctly? Is the language slurred?

T (Time): Does the person show any of these symptoms? Act quickly and call 112.

Thanks to this orientation, mortality from strokes has almost halved in Germany. Nevertheless, it is considered one of the most common causes of death. (mg)