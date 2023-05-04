Running a blog can offer your business a number of benefits. It can be an extra way to connect with your existing customers, providing them with information and insights that will help improve trust and reliability, while it can also help to attract new business by pushing your website up search engine result rankings.

However, there’s so much blog content out there, you will need to work hard to ensure yours stands out from the crowd. We’ve put together a list of handy tips to help you improve the quality of your on-site blog content. Check it out below.

Make Your Content Unique

When it comes to writing on-site blog content, there is one factor that is arguably the most important if you are looking to improve quality and maximise results: uniqueness.

We can look at uniqueness in a number of ways. First of all, the style of writing and tone of voice should be unique to you and your business. This doesn’t mean using slang or colloquialisms (unless appropriate) but instead, delivering a consistent brand message that will be instantly recognisable among your customers.

We can also think about uniqueness in a more literal way. Your content should not be the same as any other blog content on the internet. Not only will this harm your reputation in the eyes of your customers, but it could see your content ranked lower in search engine results. To ensure that your content is unique, use a plagiarism checker – you need this!

Write About Popular Topics

However, in an effort to make your content unique, it’s important that you avoid getting too obscure with your topics and subject matter. Writing about really left-field topics may guarantee uniqueness, but it’s unlikely to attract much traffic.

This is a delicate balancing act that it’s important to get right. You need to cover trending popular topics but look at things from a unique angle to ensure your content stands out from the crowd.

Some trending topics may stick around longer than others, but generally, they tend to have a shelf-life of no more than a week. However, some more industry-specific subjects can remain popular for much longer, so it’s essential that you do your research ahead of time to ensure you are covering relevant subject matter.

Include Images and Videos

Despite crafting the most perfectly composed and eloquently written blog, you may find that people just aren’t reading it. Before you despair, there is a simple trick that can significantly boost engagement numbers and motivate people to check out your content: adding visuals.

Adding visuals such as images or embedded videos can elevate your content and make it far more appealing to visitors to your website. These could be simple pictures, or complex graphs and charts to convey detailed numerical or statistical information. Humans are visual learners, we respond much more positively to content that is visually interesting, with shapes, colours, and objects rather than just a wall of text.

In fact, a study revealed that articles that contained visual content attracted 94% more readers than articles with just text. This is a remarkable jump, a clear indication of the benefits using visuals in your blog content can offer you.

Conclusion

If you’re trying to attract more visitors to your company’s website, running an on-site blog can be an extremely effective approach. It can help you connect with your customers and improve your website’s ranking in search results. However, it’s essential that your blog content is of the highest possible quality. Make sure your content is unique, write about popular trending topics, and include images and videos to increase reader numbers.