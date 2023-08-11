One of the surprises in the match against Jamaica, which Colombia won 1-0 and secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup 2023was Daniela Montoya.

Minutes before the round of 16 match in Melbourne, there was uncertainty even about his physical condition, although the coach nelson abbey explained why she was not a starter: “it is a tactical structure, we know about the physical power in the middle of the Jamaicans and we know their dynamics, Diana Ospina She had been coming on half time and we saw that she could give us a hand tactically, recognizing the importance of Daniela. But one must choose the moment and the contribution, when she entered the team she recovered the ball, that’s what she handles in tactical positions,” she said.

The change

Montoya, in effect, suffered a lot against the power of Morocco in the middle and in the duels against the attackers, for which the bet seemed safe, with a player like Ospina who, in the end, agreed with the DT because it was fundamental in the balance in the midfield.

Well, now the challenge is different and it is time, as Abadía says, to decide: Should the captain return to the starting lineup against England or will she also be an alternative to close with the ball?

The initial answer is YES. And the diagnosis is clear: the rivals in the quarterfinals are planted with a 3-4-3 that offers the challenge of a very crowded midfield, for which a more shock player like Ospina might not be as useful, as it is. It would be one with a brand but a good footing for the team’s departure, just like Montoya’s profile.

DT Abadía and Linda Caicedo, from the Colombian Women's National Team.

The captain had a high physical demand and it is right of Abadía to have given her a break before this duel against the English, which allows her to count on one hundred percent.

An important detail is that James, the creative, the attacking compass for the British, does not play, and although Toone, his natural replacement, is very skilled, on paper he would require an alternation on the number 7 that already it will not be needed, as she was sent off against Nigeria and will have to pay the suspension on this date.

So for Montoya it is an exciting and very favorable challenge: the help that Bedoya gives him in the middle would allow him to get out of the forest of legs that will be that middle area with the ball at his feet, as he likes, and not just try the association with Linda Caicedo (although a double and even a triple brand is anticipated on it), Catalina Usme and Leicy Santos but to solve herself with her great midrange and her ability in the area.

The match against England seems destined for the captain. In strategic terms it is a winning bet.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO AND FUTBOLRED

@jennygameza