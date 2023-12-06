It was 800 years ago. And to this day, it endures. It was the year 1223 when Saint Francis of Assisi decided to celebrate a different Christmas Eve and represent, or rather relive, the moment of Jesus’ birth. But what he did so that people who did not know how to read or write knew the origin of Christmas, continues to be carried out in the majority of Spanish houses and cities. Small, large, made of plasticine or ceramic, the nativity scene is assembled year after year as part of the Christmas decoration.

And while it is true that there are essential elements when putting them together – we are talking about the characters – choosing the right setting is essential for a good representation. We will have to accommodate it according to our own space. This is why Bernardo Herrera, president of the Malaga Nativity Scene Association ‘La Alcazaba’ encourages staging a representation at home regardless of location and size. «It depends on the place we have; “That’s how we started,” he says. Of course, the mountains, the sand and the river cannot be missing near any manger.

There is an element on which the entire nativity scene pivots, but what gives the birth more presence is the daily life that is represented around the manger. Fruit sellers, bakers or blacksmiths, all are part of the representation of a town full of stalls and basic buildings for life. “You can represent whatever you want as long as it is well done and in keeping with the time,” they add from La Alcazaba, which is part of the Spanish Federation of Nativity Scene Makers, an entity that brings together nearly 80 associations of nativity scene makers in the country.

But although the scenery is essential, the characters are vital. Eight are basic to any nativity scene, each of them fulfilling a role in the representation, so the order when setting up the nativity scene is essential. Although the truth is that since it is a representation, when it comes to putting it together, you have to achieve the “greatest vividness and reality.” That is to say, for Herrera, whose association is responsible for the nativity scene at the Cathedral of Malaga, it is essential that the pieces are not always facing the viewer and in a “scrupulous” order.

Each of the figures on the portal fulfills a function and has a meaning that without them the story would not be understood. Although it is true that it is a tradition open to any type of customization in terms of size, stores, materials or characters that you want to include for the era represented.

And although the construction of a nativity scene may seem to be in decline, nothing resembles reality. According to Herrera, it is a movement that has been experiencing “a wonderful boom” for five years. Last year, up to 70,000 people visited the nativity scene in the Cathedral of Malaga, for which it is responsible. And although it is an art based on a Catholic culture, he assures that there are people without faith who do recognize the art and support the construction of these scenes.

All in part, he continues, due to the work carried out by the nativity scenes associations spread across Spain and who are responsible for putting on performances year after year in symbolic places in the cities. Thus, seeing it as an art that can also be done at home is what, Herrera assures, is making it a deep-rooted tradition. “It is still a craft that if it turns out well makes one feel gratified.”