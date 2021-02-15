Video calls became an indispensable element in a 2020 marked by fire by the global coronavirus pandemic. In that context it took off the Zoom app, which like the popular social networks Snapchat or Instagram offers customization options to its users such as filters, from those who change the background to those who modify the user’s face.

These elements were in evidence in recent days due to the viral video of a trial by Zoom in Texas (United States) shared by Judge Roy Ferguson, of the 394th district court.

The video shows how attorney Rod Ponton was connected to the trial with a cat filter, activated by his son, that neither he nor his assistants knew how to remove. “I am not a cat,” he assured the rest of the lawyers.

In the wake of this awkward incident, Zoom wanted to explain to its users the use of filtersWhether you want to know how to become a cat at your next meeting or, perhaps more importantly, what you want is to know how to remove the filter when the situation calls for it.

How to use Zoom filters

The video calling platform has a wide variety of free filters – in total there are 63- so that the meetings are fun. Users can choose from a pizza hat, flower crown, pirate patch, chinstrap, and even bunny ears.

In a meeting, just click the up arrow next to the “Stop Video” icon and select “Choose video filter.” You can click on different filters to test them, and also activate the filters when you are not in a meeting.

Zoom filters can be easily activated from the “Stop video” option. Photo: capture.

Third party filters can also be chosen

Third-party integrations, such as Snap camera, offer even more animated filter options. The first step in this is to download and install the relevant software, and also ensure that the user has the correct latest version 5.5.2 for Zoom computers.

Then, in the Zoom desktop client, click on the profile image in the upper right corner of the screen and select “Settings” and click “Video” in the left pane.

Then, in “Camera”, you have to click on the drop-down menu and select the third-party application as camera.

How to remove filters before a video call

These animations are a fun tool for video calls with family and friends, but most users will not want to use them in formal situations like the one experienced by the lawyer in virtual court.

There are several ways to remove third-party filters in a Zoom meeting. The user must click the up arrow next to the icon. “Stop video”.

Then, from the option “Backgrounds and Filters”, it will be necessary to enter “Choose video filter” to open the configuration window, and from there click on “None” (None, in English) in the upper corner until the picture return to normal.

Filters, Zoom’s new rage. Photo: capture.

In the case that the filter is not owned by Zoom, the selection will be deactivated when choose camera default of the notebook.

Another option is directly remove filter before a meeting, perhaps the most recommended, and it is possible to check the settings beforehand to ensure that no surprises happen during the video call.

To do this, in the Zoom desktop client, the user has to click on the profile photo in the upper right corner of the screen, select “Settings” and choose “Background and filters” in the left panel.

In this way, the user can check the preview of his video to see if he has any filter selected and thus avoid an embarrassing moment, such as the one experienced by the lawyer Rod Ponton. And not only that: it is also the perfect time to ensure that the virtual background is correct.

SL