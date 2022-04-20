After more than two years of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, the Brazilian seems to be making up for lost time. The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) registered a 29% increase in demand for domestic flights and a 367% increase in international travel.

With this desire to travel on the rise, it is very likely that airports will be the starting point for many who want to enjoy the holiday. So we’ve separated some tips to avoid problems when catching your flight.

+ Tiradentes and samba school parades? Understand this week’s holiday

Beware of passenger data

Be careful when filling in the passenger details when purchasing tickets. A missing letter or a wrong number on the documents can be enough for the airline to deny you boarding.

Don’t forget the documents

To board you will need to show an identity document. The Identity Card (RG), National Driver’s License (physical model with photograph) or CNH-e (National Electronic Driver’s License), Work Card, DNI (National Digital Identity Document), Title Electronic Voter (with civil name or social name) and original and valid passport.

In Mercosur member countries, the RG is accepted for boarding, while in other international destinations, the passport must be presented within its validity period.

arrive early

On busy dates, such as this weekend, queues are common at airports, whether for check-in, luggage dispatch or even boarding. So arriving early is important.

In the case of domestic flights, it is recommended that the traveler arrive at the airport two hours before departure. In the case of international flights, this recommendation is extended to four hours.

check in online

All companies offer the convenience of online check-in and it is well worth doing. It is possible to check in between 24 hours and 90 minutes before the flight and in addition to increasing the chances of getting a good seat on the plane, it helps to discover any changes to the trip that have not been communicated and reduces your chances of falling into overbooking.

Attention to luggage

When packing your bags, remember that you can take luggage with you in the cabin. Hand luggage must comply with a limit of dimensions and weight (10 kilos) and can be accompanied by a personal item, such as a purse or backpack. Some objects cannot be carried in hand luggage, check on here

Baggage that will be checked in requires attention when purchasing the ticket. Since 2016, airlines can charge for checking bags, so there are several fares on the market, obviously with the cheapest ones having to pay the part for this service. The weight limit for luggage on a domestic flight is 23 kilos, while for international travel the passenger is entitled to two bags of 32 kilos, but there are several exceptions both by airlines and by country of destination, which in this case the tip is inform yourself when purchasing the ticket.

Always put a tag with your name and contacts available during the trip in and out of your bags. And do not ship valuables, money or documents.

Take care of your belongings at the airport

Airports are a favorite place for theft, with thieves taking advantage of any distraction to take a backpack, laptop or even a suitcase. So stay tuned and don’t lose sight of your belongings. And of course, be careful not to forget anything on the plane.

Cell phones, tablets, computers, headphones and even wallets are usually left in the pockets in front of the seats and forgotten upon arrival.

Delayed flight, overbooking, lost luggage; know your rights

Even if you are careful, there may still be some unforeseen problems with the airline, so it is important to know your rights at these times.

Delays and Cancellations: Airlines are required to keep passengers informed of flight delays and cancellations. Depending on the length of delay, material assistance must be offered, in addition to offering a full refund of the ticket, re-accommodation on another flight or another means of transport, with the passenger’s choice.

Denied from travel: The airline may deny boarding to passengers who have shown up to travel. The main reason is the sale of tickets above the capacity of the aircraft, overbooking. In this situation, the company can look for volunteers who accept to board another flight, in exchange for advantages (money, extra tickets, miles, hotel nights, etc.), freely negotiated with the passenger.

If there are no volunteers and a passenger is denied boarding, the company must immediately pay financial compensation in the amount of 250 SDR (R$1,608.16), in the case of domestic flights, or 500 SDR (R$3,216.31 ), for international flights. SDR stands for Special Drawing Right and is a basket of currencies of the International Monetary Fund.

In addition to financial compensation, the company has to offer the passenger the alternatives of re-accommodation, full reimbursement or execution of the service by another mode of transport. Material assistance is also due, if applicable.

Material assistance – Material assistance must be offered free of charge in cases of delay, cancellation, flight interruption and (negative) boarding denial, following this information:

From 1 hour: communication (internet, telephone, etc.);

After 2 hours: food (voucher, meal, snack, etc.);

From 4 hours: accommodation (only in case of overnight stay at the airport) and round-trip transport. If the passenger is at his place of domicile, the company can only offer transportation to his place of residence and from his house to the airport.

Lost Baggage – If your baggage has not arrived at its destination, look for the airline immediately, preferably in the arrivals hall or in a place indicated by it. To file a claim, you must present proof of checked baggage. Baggage must be returned to the address provided by the passenger.

Baggage may remain in the lost condition for a maximum of 7 days (domestic flights) and 21 days (international flights). If it is not located and delivered within the indicated period, the company must indemnify the passenger within 7 days, as well as be reimbursed for emergency expenses, if he is away from his home.

Damaged Baggage – The airline must also be informed as soon as the problem is discovered, still in the arrivals hall. This written communication may be registered with the company within 7 days after receipt of the damaged or violated baggage.

In cases of damage, the airline must repair the damage to the luggage or replace the luggage with an equivalent one. In the event of a violation, once the damage has been proven, the company must pay the corresponding compensation to the passenger.

Attention to health protocols

Despite the relaxation of health standards, the use of masks (disposable surgical types, models FPP2 and N95 without valves and fabric masks with at least two layers) is still mandatory inside airports and during flights here in Brazil. Some destinations, such as Fernando de Noronha, require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for those who disembark at the place.

For international travel, the requirements of each destination, such as the complete vaccination cycle, must be observed; accepted vaccines and negative Covid-19 PCR test with results between 24 and 72 hours before departure varying for each country.

Upon returning to Brazil, the PCR test is no longer required, only proof of vaccination is required.

The mandatory use of masks has already been waived on flights in the United States and in some places in Europe. So take yours and follow the directions of the flight attendants.

In addition to the concern about Covid-19, other countries usually require vaccination certificates for other diseases, with yellow fever being the most common. Pay attention to the demands of your destination.

Everything worked? Don’t forget the distraction on board

If you follow all the tips, you have everything to have a smooth trip. To ensure this, a final reminder: don’t forget about distraction during the flight! Cell phone, tablet or notebook with movies, series and games are a good option, not to mention the good old book.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat