The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified measures that must be taken to prevent hepatitis C disease, stressing that following a preventive lifestyle protects community members from many infectious diseases.

The ministry explained that there are 4 basic measures to prevent hepatitis, which are “avoiding direct contact with blood or other body fluids of the infected person, not sharing personal tools with anyone, such as:” razors, toothbrushes, and other personal tools. Use new, sterile needles, and take the vaccine to prevent hepatitis.”

For its part, the Dubai Health Authority explained that hepatitis is a group of infections that affect the liver due to a number of infectious and non-infectious factors, and it includes 5 main strains of hepatitis C virus “ABCDE”.

Regarding the age groups most at risk of contracting the disease, the authority explained that these categories include “newborns of an infected mother, people who live in areas where the disease is prevalent, international travelers, health care workers, and patients who perform dialysis.”



