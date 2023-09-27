“Friends: don’t pay attention if someone asks you for money in my name. I hacked my account”, unfortunately, every day it is more common to read these types of messages in groups of WhatsAppsocial media posts and even in office conversations or with friends.

Years ago we thought that we only had to take care that no virus will enter our computers and will leave them inactive, however, with the expansion of the Internet, the sophistication of the work of hackers and the amount of sensitive personal information that we provide digitally, there are increasingly more factors that we have to take into account related with our digital security.

To protect ourselves in the digital ecosystem, it is important that we consider factors such as:

– A good password manager

– Have Dark web monitoring

– SafeCame for PC

– Have the ability to backup to the cloud for PC • Parental control

– Secure VPN

– Real-time threat protection

– Social media monitoring

– Assistance for wallet theft

The above will help us avoid being victims of cyber fraudamong other types of crimes, which, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) refers to scams that use the Internet to carry out illicit transactions by people who take advantage of people’s ignorance or lack of care when using online financial services.

Among the recommendations given by the Condusef To avoid being a victim of fraud and cybercrimes are:

– Install a good antivirus on your computer or mobile device.

– When downloading applications, do so through official stores and developers. • Do not click or open suspicious links.

– Keep in mind that companies and banks will never request financial data or credit card numbers over the phone or internet when you are not the one who initiates an operation.

Now that you know it’s totally necessary have a tool antivirus, since these usually warn us about links of malicious origin or PDF files that can pass as a Trojan horse, among other functions. And that is done in exchange for a small fee, since having a completely unprotected device is a very high risk.

Among all the prospects that offer their care plans we have: Norton 360 which has recently implemented the package Advanced, which goes a step beyond what can be obtained with a simple package. And it is not only limited to covering us from viruses, giving an approach aimed at avoiding identity theft in purchases or social networks.

Here is the list of advantages you have when purchasing this fabulous plan:

– 10 PCs, Macs, tablets or phones: So not only you will be protected, but also your family, since we cannot deny that this technological world is no longer for adults (of course, parental options are the responsibility of the users).

– Protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and hacker attacks: This is conventional, but it is always infallible, since even simple emails can have a link that can harm users.

– Virus Protection Promise, 100% Guaranteed: This makes it clear that no malware will go unnoticed by Norton.

– VPN Internet Connection: You can enter an address so that the Internet IP is not detected and therefore, the address remains completely secret from the public eye.

– Parental control: The little ones in the house can be exposed to things that are not strictly childish, and precisely Norton will make sure to restrict them and also take care of your identity in online games.

– Dark Web Monitoring: This is one of the new functions, which notifies the user if there is information about them being distributed on the Dark Web. Clearly, follow-up will be done to be able to delete this data so that it does not reach anyone outside.

– Support for identity restoration: The user can contact customer service in case their identity is compromised. Here you are given advice to get out of these incidents.

– Wallet theft assistance: In the event that the person has been robbed, the steps to follow will be explained according to the need, either with the corresponding numbers to cancel the credit card, or to block access to hotel doors and others that have precisely one key as a key. card.

– Social media monitoring: Another new function is network monitoring, which warns of any suspicious act in which someone has tried to access several times without having the password. This basically prevents the person from suffering from identity theft.

– Cloud backup for PC with 100 GB available: The user has these GB available in the cloud to make backups and for some reason they do not have a removable hard drive on hand.