On November 11, Microsoft’s new generation consoles arrived on the market: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Despite several months having passed since then, many users have not yet been able to get hold of any of the two Redmond consoles, although those lucky enough to have acquired one may be interested in the product we are talking about today.

Although it is true that Xbox Series X has a fantastic design, not only exterior but also interior, with a level of construction never before seen in a console, that does not imply that the console cannot fall into any of the problems that every product with a wide air outlet you must fight: dust.

Where to buy Xbox Series X? Stores with stock (Updated)

How to protect your Xbox Series X from dust?

That is why from SomosXbox we bring you several products that will allow protect your Xbox Series X from dust, and others that will also allow us to have a convenient way to store our controls or headphones, which will allow us to save space in our home.

Dust cover

First of all, we speak neither more nor less than the Aolion dust cover. As we can see in the product image, this cover will greatly reduce the size of the space that Xbox Series X has for dust entry. However, this does not mean that it prevents the air from coming out of the console, as the product is designed to let the air out without any problem, with the benefit of keeping the entry of dust at bay.

In addition, it also has holes with which we can place some hangers to hang our controller or headset next to the console.

Mesh and silicone plugs

The second of the products that we can find for protect our Xbox Series X from dust They are the anti-dust screens, very characteristic in today’s computer towers, that serve to filter as much as possible the amount of dust that seeps through the air vents. In addition, we also have small silicone plugs that will allow us to cover the USB, HDMI ports, etc. when we don’t have our console connected.

Protection cover

Third, we have an article that will not only protect your Xbox Series X from dust, but will also be useful for all those who move their console to different places. We refer to the anti-dust padded covers, which will protect our console from the entrance of it, and will secure our consoles from small blows at first. In addition, it has a small pocket in which we can store the console cables, making its mobility easier.

Cooling base

The latest product that we present today will not properly protect your Xbox Series X from dust, but it will favor its ventilation. We are talking about a vertical support with fans, which will allow us to improve the ventilation of our console, improving the air flow, and also offer us a place to leave our controllers and our games, in addition to expanding the USB outputs with 3 more inputs.

For now, these are the products that allow protect your Xbox Series X from dust, so take advantage now and do not hesitate to get these items at a super reduced price through Aliexpress.