For many people, social media is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family. In fact, nearly 47.6% use it to see what loved ones are doing. But if you find that you spend more and more time online, you may be putting yourself at risk.

Use strong passwords

It takes hackers less than two seconds to crack a password. The National Cyber Security Centre found that using strong passwords is the easiest way to stop attacks. But many people are still using pets’ names, football teams, and even ‘password’.

A combination of upper and lower-case characters, numbers, and symbols increases password strength.

Don’t duplicate passwords

If a hacker guesses one password, they’ll have access to all your accounts. While it can be tempting to use the same password, you should use different ones for each account.

A password manager is a secure online app that helps keep your passwords secure so you don’t have to remember them.

Enable multi-factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is one of the best ways to safeguard your accounts. Turning on MFA means you have to enter a six-digit code from a text message sent directly to your phone when you want to log in. You will have access to your account once you enter this code.

If you receive a message with a code you didn’t ask for, you should change your passwords immediately. This often signifies someone is trying to get into your account.

Install a VPN

We share so much of our personal data online. But installing a VPN for your Android or Apple mobile phone can prevent the theft of your personal information. A VPN helps mask your IP address and encrypt your browsing. This means that the data itself is unreadable in the event a hacker is able to gain access.

Even if you’re using your home’s secure Wi-Fi, you should use a VPN for added security.

Check your account permissions

Review your account permissions and restrict access to external apps. Be selective with which apps you give access to. Before downloading an app, check the app rating and the number of downloads. If an app has millions of downloads, it is usually more credible.

You should also restrict the information available to apps for greater control over how third-parties use your data.