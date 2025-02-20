In an increasingly technological world, which progresses incessantly and that the changes occur overnight, it is not easy to adapt to them, and while the youngest adapt without problem and the people who have more treatment With these new technologies they are able to do so too, it is our elders who have the most problems.

This should not be a reason for shame or anger, since quite possibly over the years and constant development, this “digital illiteracy” for calling it somehow, quite possibly reaches everyone. But apart from this, scams and deceptions are increasingly sophisticated and even people who are aware of them are able to detect them whenever they are presented.

This makes older people are a very succulent objective for cybercriminalsand fall into the traps fully, delivering their personal and banking data and losing a lot of money. As they are one of the most vulnerable objectives, the criminologist and cybersecurity expert María Aberador has shared a video in which she explains Three keys to help and protect our parents against digital scams.

For her, the first thing we have to do is what she calls Active assistance. This is basically help and teach them how to perform all procedures or actions that have or are going to do. The expert puts special emphasis on Check with them bank transactions, emails or any other app or service That is the objective of a cyber attack.

One has to Explain that they should never make quick or without thinking decisions or perform actions urgentlysince in the vast majority of cases the reliable procedures give us their time and it is the deceptions that hurry us. But lThe key is always that they inform us in the event that any type of suspicious message arrivesWhatever it is, before acting that they ask us before.

The second thing I recommend is give them emotional support in these cases. This is very important, since only one in five people over 65 warns that it has been scammed, this is It owes the shame and the fault they feel for having been deceived and they are silent. It is crucial to act as soon as possible after suffering a scam, and therefore it is crucial that lIt is to feel that it is not his fault and that they can trust us to be able to solve the situation.

Finally, this expert points out that it is essential that demo basic digital education to our elders. For example, we must teach them Identify suspicious emails, messages that are possibly fraud no longer trust around the worldbecause on the Internet we cannot be completely sure they are the one who claims to be.

But above all we must teach them protection measures against scams, Because although they are older, they are not stupid and are able to learn new things if they are explained well.