When we do Feng Shui at home, it is not only the energy of the interiors that counts, it is essential to review the Surrounding qi. Even in complicated situations, such as homes with a hostile environment around them, Feng Shui has strategies to preserve the house and its inhabitants of those negative external influences.

It is called “poisoned arrows” or “deadly breath” at hostile energies coming from both man-made structures and natural sources. Detecting them is important in order to neutralize their impact on those who live exposed to it. Sha Qi.

For example, the edges of buildings, water tanks, utility poles, high voltage towers, antennas, domes, which are right in front of the entrance door or windows and balconies of our home, we they project their threatening energy.

Also spaces with low or dense vibrations near our home radiate Sha Qi, for example, abandoned houses, wakes, police stations, cemeteries, vacant lots, stagnant waters … All the aforementioned emit excessive Yin energy that can creep in through the eyes (windows) and the mouth (front door) of our home.

Spaces with low or dense vibrations near our home radiate Sha Qi. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

In apartment buildings, the entrance area of ​​each unit is also exposed to receiving unstable energies from neighbors and people who circulate through stairs, hallways and elevators. But also of ourselves. When we get home we bring from the street and from the day we lived dense loads that it would be good to leave outside before entering.

For all these cases, Feng Shui recommends recreating protective energy fences that filter and scatter the outer Sha Qi. Strengthening the auric field of the home we reduce our vulnerability to energies that can destabilize the environmental Qi of the house and affect our well-being.

How to protect the entrance of your home from bad energies

The access corridor to a house guides the way and the speed with which the energy reaches the front door. If it is a house with a front garden you can make a slightly curved path so that the Qi has a wavy and smooth flow. But if the path is straight, for example a corridor inside a building and a condo, you will have to add objects that modulate energy flow, so that it does not arrive accelerated and abrupt to the entrance door.

Plants with flowers, when it is an outdoor path, and lights for the night. In closed corridors, you can soften the Qi with cheerful pictures on the walls, lights and an energy disperser at the entrance (a chime, a faceted glass or a concave pakua mirror).

Two fu dogs, one on each side of the door, will help improve the quality of the Qi that is carried to your home. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Two dogs fu, one on each side of the door, and a semi-circular welcome mat, will help improve the quality of the Qi that is transferred to your home.

Always entry areas must be free of obstacles, do not accumulate objects that produce energy blockages that attract more Sha Qi instead of repelling it. There are main doors that, in addition to not protecting, are hidden from good fortune: numerical identification is missing, the doorbell does not work or the key is locked. It is important have the entrance doors fully operational, unobstructed and illuminated, and with welcome details; All this is a sign of receptivity towards the opportunities that the Universe sends us, it projects our desires to progress and to open ourselves to receiving positive experiences.

Multi-colored chimes to disperse energy. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

What do windows mean for Feng Shui

The windows are said to be like the eyes of the house, we must pay attention to what we see from them. Having dirty windows is a symptom of difficulties to understand life clearly.

The larger the windows, the more vulnerable they leave us to the entry of the outside world. The large windowsGlazed doors, walls and doors can be very attractive because of the light and landscape they reveal. Nevertheless, for Feng Shui this exposure must be moderate and protected. These transparent openings imply energy imbalances, leakage of Qi and opportunities, lack of protection or too much Yang energy entering the home during the day and excess Yin energy at night.

The use of vinyl, curtains, blinds and shutters will allow to obtain protection for the interior of the house and regulate the energy exchanges between the inside and the outside.

To improve the Feng Shui of the windows we can place colorful and healthy plants, hang faceted glass spheres that transform sunlight into rainbows, vinyls to add color and protect from unpleasant views, metal hollow five rod callers (or wood if the sector receives a lot of wind). All these contributions activate the Sheng Qi (positive energy) and filter the Sha Qi (harmful energy).

Hanging Feng Shui bells. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

Balconies, terraces and patios for Feng Shui

Balconies, terraces and patios are in-between spaces between the outside world and the private world of the home. To leave them in oblivion is to waste their potential. They must be considered an extension of the house and keep them activated with daily care.

Colorful flowers and pots give these places a very positive and vigorous energy. A well-activated patio or balcony projects a protective auric field around the openings and external walls of the house.

Doors, Windows, and Balconies – Guards around the house to keep low ambient vibes out. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

The terrace represents the roof that protects and also the limit of our growth. Terraces, especially on colder days, are often forgotten. These spaces, being so exposed to the elements, receive hostile energies from the environment, for all this it is essential to keep the terrace clean and protected so that its energy is strengthened, even in winter.

Feng Shui uses different types of plants for exterior and interior, so that they allow to heal energy imbalances and enhance specific areas. Photo: Shutterstock.

Reed fences and plants with spikes and pointed leaves are perfect here, as well as on patios and balconies. Aromatic plants, fruit trees and shrubs: find out which ones are adapted to the climatic conditions in your area and keep reading which plants allow you to activate Feng Shui in your home.

Keep them healthy, group them by sectors to generate dynamic visual tours. If you are one of those who do not have so many plants due to lack of time, paint the walls with vital colors such as apple green, corn, turquoise, red. Make murals or keep them in them, use decorated flowerpots, recreate a sector with tiles and mandalas. Take advantage of your terrace in the sunny hours!

Decorate with objects like metal watering cans or painted pots, a small water fountain, bamboo knockers and colorful tables. At night I turned on the lights. A sunny patio or balcony is used all year round, but its energy is also protective and does not radiate a depressed Qi into the home.

“Protective” plants according to Feng Shui

The most suitable plants are succulents With or without pinches, an excellent one is the Sansevieria on the sides of the door or on the balconies. Colorful flowers, palm trees, and mint make excellent protective fences.

On balconies or terraces the bamboo canes They are excellent for creating energy fences that filter glances and hostilities from the environment. Read about the plants that activate Feng Shui in your home.

All plants are good but, as with other Feng Shui resources, their use should not be indiscriminate. Photo: Shutterstock.

What are energy dispersers

In Feng Shui we call “energy dispersers” to objects that are used strategically to deflect and weaken hostile energies. For example, a faceted crystal, a Salt lamp, or a Pakua mirror, are all objects that can be used for this purpose.

How the concave pacua mirror is located in a door. Photo illustration: Patricia Traversa.

Also they chimes and bamboo canes strategically placed. A typical case is when in front of a window or front door there is a tree or electric pole that emits its Qi as a threatening arrow towards the house. The disperser is then placed on the outside of the door or window.

In all cases in which our home is faced or surrounded by abandoned land, neighbors who fight, hospitals, houses taken, that is, by places that emanate complicated energies, the concave Pakua mirror is used to repel Sha Qi. It is placed on the outside side of the door or window facing the problem, centered above the door.

By Patricia Traversa, director of the Official Center for Professional Feng Shui and author of the book “Change your life with Feng Shui”. On Instagram: @patriciatraversafengshui

