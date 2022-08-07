How to protect the windscreenthe glass surfaces and the car body during the summer holidays, when direct exposure to the Sun for long hours combined with high temperatures can become a reason for stress? Here are some tips to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Crystals. As there is not often the possibility of to park the car in shady places or covered, up to 99% of ultraviolet rays can be filtered (in addition to keeping the passenger compartment temperature lower), by applying blackout films to the rear side windows and rear window. For the windscreensince the blackout films cannot be applied, it is necessary to have a reflective sunshade, which shields the sun’s rays. Prevents leather or plastic components from drying, cracking or discoloring, and helps keep the core temperature a little lower.

Cracks. In case of small chipping not yet fixed on the crystal, it is essential, after a long exposure to the sun, do not direct immediately the flow ofair conditioning on the glass. The thermal shock could cause the cracks themselves to widen, thus making it necessary to replace the crystal, in place of a simple and cheaper repair.

Resin. Being able to choose between various types of shade, better that of car parks under roofs and in basement spaces. Under the trees you can find the car covered with various resins and excrements. Among other things, the shaded areas, in particular at tree-lined avenues or outdoor parking lots with flower beds, change during the course of the day.

Tan. Whenever possible, especially with outdoor parking, it is better to offer the rear of the car to the sun, instead of the front one. In this way, a large part of the passenger compartment will be protected from direct exposure to sunlight. Doing so will limit, given the reduced glass surface of the rear window, the increase in internal temperature. In short, better concentrate, so to speak, on the B side.

Cloth. Hardly anyone does it, but in extreme cases you can opt for a full cover sheet, to be placed after the stop. However, it takes time for fixing, and also the right attention: it is better to avoid micro-scratches created by the rubbing between the cloth and the paint.

Wash. Always being careful not to waste water, with the necessary precautions and products it is good to clean the car from summer problems (squashed insects, resins, salt) frequently. But above all, it is better not to wash the car after a long exposure to the sun. It should be cleaned, if possible, in the shade: in this way, halos and stains are avoided.

Detailing. Keeping the value of your car high is important, and sometimes spending a little more helps protect it from the elements. You can in fact subject the car to a protective treatment, thanks to a resistant shield. In the world of car detail you will find protection systems, waxes and dirt-repellent films.

Oven effect. After so many hours in the sun, getting into a car is an extreme experience. However, it is better not to turn on the climate immediately. The ideal move is to move the car into the shade, roll down the windows or open the doors, letting the hot air escape in exchange for the so-called room temperature. Only then, and gradually, do you touch the climate knob. This applies to cars of a certain age, which continue to circulate in Italy; in the most modern cars the possibility of programming the climate start before arriving by car is a great advantage. However, the rule remains the same: going from 38 to 18 degrees when opening the door is not exactly a cure-all for the body.