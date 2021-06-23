There are different ways to protect the privacy of email messages. WhatsApp, Instagram or even Facebook. For the user who does not want to lock the phone, but yes restrict access to specific apps, there are free platforms -especially on Android- that may well fulfill this wish.

The phones have security measures like the classic pattern, password or PIN. Also fingerprint reader, face unlock or even iris unlock are some favorite security options.

But in those cases where the system itself does not offer a similar solution, there are third-party applications in the app stores that allow you to do exactly that: put an access password for certain applications, be it WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or even the photo gallery or a browser.

Apps to maintain privacy

The Czech antivirus firm Avast propose its application Avast Mobile Security 2018 that not only offers a complete specialized antivirus for mobile systems, but also includes the so-called App Lock. This function allows you to preserve privacy in any application, protecting it under a PIN or even a touch gesture that only the owner knows.

The security company Norton offers something very similar to Norton App Lock, which allows us to block all those applications that we want with a pattern or a password.

AppLock – Fingerprint.

AppLock – Fingerprint, from SpSoft, is another really complete solution. Not only does it include a pattern and password, but it also adds the fingerprint option to protect apps, and it even has a fake error message to disguise the lock or take photos of those who have tried to access the protected application.



The LOCKit app is available for Android mobile devices. Photo: capture.

The LOCKit app It has the same functions and is also responsible for protecting notifications. Finally, Perfect AppLock (App Protector) includes similar functions, but does not have the option of using the fingerprint, although it offers the possibility of blocking calls or WiFi, 3G, Bluetooth or USB connections under a pattern or password.



The “Two-Step Verification” in WhatsApp.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp messaging service has the two-step verification that includes a six-digit PIN that, from time to time, requests to be re-entered to verify that whoever accesses the application is, indeed, the owner of the account. However, this method is random and does not allow the service to be blocked at will.

With information from La Vanguardia.

SL