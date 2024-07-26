The coalition factions and the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag have agreed on a series of constitutional amendments designed to protect the Federal Constitutional Court from being taken over or paralyzed by extremist and populist forces, as has recently happened or is planned in several countries. Essentially, it is about raising provisions that have so far only been regulated at the legal level and can therefore be changed at any time with a simple majority to the constitutional level, where changes require a two-thirds majority.