Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Scorching heat: what to do to prevent the negative effects on the categories of people most susceptible to the effects of increases in temperature and humidity

It is well known: scorching temperatures, even more so when associated with high levels of humidity, cause suffering. However, they can also endanger the health, especially of the most vulnerable people. But who (and why) needs to pay more attention? What to do for prevent the negative effects of heat waves

It is proven that extreme heat conditions pose a risk for some subgroups of the population who have a limited capacity for physiological thermoregulation or are unable to implement protective behaviours, i.e.: Older people; ci suffer from chronic diseases (pulmonary, cardiovascular, diabetes, neurological such as Parkinson and Alzheimer); infants and toddlers; pregnant women; non self-sufficient people; who has mental disorders; subjects, even young people, who exercise or carry out intense work in the open air; those who use alcohol and drugs; those who take medicines on a daily basis, people in disadvantaged socio-economic conditions.

The stimulus of thirst “More attention should be paid to the health conditions of the elderly, who must drink even if they do not have the stimulus of thirst, especially if they suffer from chronic pathologies” recalls the president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics Andrea UngarDirector of Geriatrics and Geriatric Intensive Care at the Careggi University Hospital in Florence. Another great “enemy” is loneliness. Ungar underlines: «Socio-economic aspects must also be taken into accountfor example, if the elderly person lives alone, it is poor, it is fragile on a “functional” level, i.e. has reduced ability to move, walk, muscle strength. This is why it is essential that the health system and also the social health system have the list (“lists of susceptibles”, ed) of frail elderly people more at risk of adverse events due to the heat, so that action can be taken if necessary.” See also Science & health: panna cotta

For those who live alone If you live alone it is useful to keep the numbers to call in case of illness (doctor, medical guard) close at hand. If you suffer from hypertension

suggests Ungar, «it is a good habit, especially in summer, measure the pressure of people over 75 both lying down and standing up (after three minutes) to check for orthostatic hypotension, which increases the risk of falling (and breaking the thighbone) and syncope (fainting). If there is a drop in blood pressure when standing, the doctor will have to remodulate the antihypertensive therapy”.

When to go out, the most suitable clothing and foods, ventilation Simple prevention measures and good habits can help reduce the harmful consequences of heat waves. Here are the advice, valid for everyone, from the Ministry of Health (salute.gov.it). Don’t go out during the hottest hours: avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11 and 18. Improve the home and work environment: shield the windows facing South and South-West with adjustable curtains and blinds (blinds, blinds) that block the passage of light, but not that of air. If you use air conditioning, avoid setting the temperature too low compared to the outside temperature. Better if between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Also use fans with cautionwhich accelerate the movement of air but do not lower the temperature, so the body continues to sweat. See also Lung cancer, a blood test identifies who to screen for

Drink plenty of water and eat fresh fruit: serves to counteract the effects of heat. The elderly must drink even if they have no thirst stimulus. Avoid alcoholic beverages and take those containing caffeine in moderation. Eat light meals: Digestion is a real “work” that increases the production of heat in the body

. Wear comfortable and light clothes: made of cotton, linen or natural fibers and, outdoors, light-colored light hats to protect the head from direct sunlight. Protect your eyes with sunglasses with UV filters. By car: remember to ventilate the passenger compartment before starting a journey, even if the car is equipped with a ventilation system.

Avoid physical activity: during the hottest hours of the day. In any case, if you want to do it, drink plenty of fluids. Offer assistance to those at greatest risk: infants and young children should have their body temperature checked and, if high, it should be lowered with a tepid shower. If an elderly person has difficulty performing some daily activities such as dressing, eating, bathing, moving around the house, a doctor should be called. Store medicines correctly: away from heat sources and direct sunlight. See also When sitting (cross-legged) is good for your health The test to understand if you are fit

Toll-free numbers, home meals, activities in air-conditioned centres The “Hot Floor” is active throughout the summercoordinated by the Ministry of Health (www.salute.gov.it), to prevent the negative effects of heat waves on the health especially of the most vulnerable people. There are many initiatives in the area promoted by local authorities and voluntary organizations: from monitoring frail elderly people to home services, from toll-free numbers to help deal with the risks associated with loneliness and the effects of heat, up to recreational activities in air-conditioned centres. The list of activities organized in the different cities can be found on the website Auser-Active Aging Association (www.auser.it/apertiperferie). To request support, get information or simply have a chat with Auser volunteers, you can always call the «Filo d’Argento» toll-free number 800.995988 (active every day, from 8 to 20).