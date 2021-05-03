Hussam Abdulnabi (Dubai)

Attacks, cyber threats and attempts to breach data have become commonplace in all countries and it happens daily, and given the risk of leakage of sensitive personal data such as confidential data on bank accounts and e-mail message data and the losses this may represent, the world has been keen to address these attempts and the World Day has been announced. For the password «Password» to be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and the importance of this event comes in light of the possibility of obtaining sensitive data through the password. Therefore, experts are always keen to provide tips and steps to ensure the protection of passwords and other information in order to protect personal data.

On the importance of password protection Candide West, Vice President of Electronic Protection Research at Acronis, says that if a single username or password is leaked, it can be used with a list of common passwords or data from other leaks until the correct group of name is found. The user and the password of any individual, explaining that all the attacker needs is throwing the password into the largest number of accounts, and trying to find a way to hack, and this causes an increased risk of re-using the password, as if it is leaked or it is easy to guess, it is lost. There have been many accounts hacked and you are not aware of this.

Candide West

West advises anyone who does not use a password manager to hurry to find one and start using it because with a password manager it is possible to have hundreds of different passwords with the requirement to remember the password of the password manager and the passwords that were used on each computer you logged in. in it.

He points out that even if one of the private passwords is leaked, that will not help the attacker gain access to any of the other accounts, stressing that the complex, not short passwords will make it very difficult for cyber criminals to crack. West also recommends enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever it becomes available especially since many password managers are also integrating MFA into their service, so we do not need different implementations of passwords and special MFA codes.

He confirms that this simple change in how you log in will greatly increase the level of difficulty faced by an attacker who tries to access accounts and then steal personal data.

It also recommends making regular password adjustments, because when you use a complex password that is not reused, this does not necessarily mean looking at all your passwords and changing them, rather it means reviewing the accounts that you have passwords for and removing any accounts that you no longer need. Reducing the number of passwords to a minimum can reduce the chances of usernames and email addresses being stolen.

West points out that the use of the U2F key, which is a physical device connected to a computer, and biometrics can add a level of complexity to private credentials, noting that, however, it is important to bear in mind that physical keys can be lost or stolen, And that biometrics is really more of a username than a password, so it cannot be changed.