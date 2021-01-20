In February, cockroaches may become active in apartment buildings. This was reported by Svetlana Roslavtseva, Head of the Laboratory for Disinsection Problems, Institute of Disinfectology, Rospotrebnadzor in an interview with Sputnik radio. According to the specialist, the next appearance of insects is associated with the reproduction cycle.

“Cockroaches need water to lay their eggs. The average development time for such eggs is about three months, depending on the temperature, ”explained Roslavtseva.

According to the head of the laboratory, there will be two peaks of the invasion in a year, the second will be in the summer months.

How to protect an apartment from cockroaches?

Installing screens on vents and windows

Rospotrebnadzor recommends blocking the ventilation holes from where cockroaches can crawl into the apartment, as well as using food baits for baiting insects. Ventilation ducts are the main route of movement for cockroaches. Such openings must not be completely closed, as it is dangerous. For protection, special nets should be installed, but it should be borne in mind that insects can lay eggs on the back of the grill. After birth, small cockroaches can easily overcome the obstacle, so the best protection will be installing a mosquito net, through which even a mosquito cannot crawl.

A ready-made mesh for a specific ventilation hole can be purchased at a store and installed in a standard way, fixing with fasteners.

It is also important to install screens on windows, experts say.

“Cockroaches will easily make their way and find their way into the apartment if the neighbour’s house is teeming with insects. If the apartment is full of cockroaches nearby, only the bars will not save you. Insects can easily move around the outside of the house. Through an open window, through a window, they easily crawl from the first to the twenty-fifth floor. There must be screens on the windows, so that when the window is open there is also some kind of protection, “said Andrei Stepanishchev, Acting Director General of the Disinfection Service for Moscow and the Moscow Region, Ecocontrol.

The specialist does not recommend prophylactic treatment. “As long as there are no cockroaches in the apartment, it is not worth treating anything with disinfectants, and as soon as the first signal appears, you need to use chemistry, without it you will not be saved. Insects have long been adapted to many means of fighting them, ”says Stepanishchev.

The expert advises to periodically treat ventilation grilles with insecticides.

“Any product on the surface works no more than two weeks. The ventilation grilles need to be treated every two weeks. At least spray on them so that the deterrent effect remains. In addition, under the influence of dust, dirt, disinfectants break down, and thus the effect of the preparation deteriorates. Also, under the influence of sunlight, its properties are lost. Therefore, during the treatment, the blinds and curtains must be closed for 24 hours, and after the treatment they must be opened so that the effect of the drug does not diminish, ”says Stepanishchev.

Sewer riser insulation

Insects easily enter the apartment through the sewer pipes. Cockroaches can hide in the basement and even get to high floors using a riser. You can deprive them of this opportunity by insulating the sewer risers with cement. Polyurethane foam is not suitable for such purposes, since insects eat it, forming cavities that are used as a shelter.

It is also important to close all gaps in floors, walls, doorways and window sills. All cracks, holes should be putty.

Cleanliness in familiar insect habitats

Cockroaches love places where there is warmth and water. Often insects settle on the back of the refrigerator, gas stove, in boiler radiators, household appliances, etc. Therefore, for prevention, you should always keep clean, do not accumulate dirty dishes, remove crumbs on the table, wash the stove and refrigerator.

Leftover food should be packed in hermetically sealed containers, bags, or stored in a refrigerator or other hard-to-reach place. The surfaces of sinks and washbasins should be wiped clean to remove moisture, as water attracts cockroaches. When wet cleaning, you can add a few drops of ammonia to repel insects.