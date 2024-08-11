Home World

The summer heat can be torture for pets. The Animal Welfare Association gives tips on how to properly protect your four-legged friend and what to do in an emergency.

Kassel – Most people enjoy the rising temperatures in summer. But it is a different story for many animals, who sometimes suffer greatly from the excessive heat. However, with a few steps you can make your four-legged friends’ time more pleasant.

Temperatures over 30 degrees: How to protect your four-legged friends from the heat

Despite the deep affection that many pet owners feel for their furry friends, they are often unaware of how much they suffer from the summer heat. Animal Welfare Association therefore gives advice on the appropriate behavior of pet owners in the hot season. They point out: “Unlike humans, many animal species cannot regulate their body temperature by sweating.” In order to cool themselves, many pets pant and drink more fluids.

Therefore, it is of utmost importance to always provide fresh water for the pets. In addition, Dogs and Cats always have access to a cool, shady place in the house or apartment. In the warm season, cats are often active in the evening and at night and seek out shady places during the day. The stables of rabbit and guinea pigs should be kept in the shade, especially if they are outdoors.

Heat in summer: The car can become a deadly danger for dogs

When taking pets in the car, there are a few things to consider to ensure their well-being. The Nature Conservation Association strongly warns against Leaving dogs alone in the car in hot weatherEven open windows do not provide sufficient cooling. Temperatures of over 50 degrees Celsius can quickly develop inside vehicles, which can be life-threatening. International Fund for Animal Welfare (ifaw) recommends protecting animals from the sun while driving by using sun visors. Sun to protect. Also Children should not be left in the car.

If walkers discover a pet left alone in a locked car, it is advisable to inform the police, who will open the vehicle if necessary. If the animal is panting heavily after being freed, the limbs should be cooled with cool water as quickly as possible. A visit to the vet is often unavoidable afterwards. If you want to help wild animals such as birds and hedgehogs, you can place shallow water bowls in the Garden so that they can supply themselves with liquid. (rd)