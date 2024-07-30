Telegram has captured the digital world’s attention with its promise of speed, privacy, and security. However, to engage a global audience, it is crucial to be strategically active, so much so that professionals use very specific strategies and social media services, Click here to know more.

Telegram has surpassed 500 million monthly active users, a significant milestone that highlights exponential growth in various global markets and, especially after the latest newseach user represents a potential resource.

In short, for the influencersthe key is to not only attract passive viewers, but to turn them into active, participating members of your channel.

Okay but where to start?

Knowing your target

Create engaging content

Promote the channel

Analyze the data

Understanding the target

Penetrating the essence of the audience is not a simple matter of numbers and statistics. You have to know how to read the data to see the real people behind the screens. Identifying them is the first step not only to attract them, but to retain them.

Once you have your audience profiled, it’s time to hone in on the analytics. We look for the following in the data:

What type of content gets views on our channel?

What time are members most active?

What are their favorite topics?

Telegram offers built-in tools to track interactions, message views, and even channel growth day by day.

Creating appropriate content

In a digital world that moves at the speed of light, capturing attention is as much a challenge as it is an art. In the context of Telegram, which has seen a 40% increase in active users in the last year, content creation takes on an even more crucial role.

Educate, entertain, inform: these are the pillars on which valuable content is built. In terms of content consumption, short videos maintain a high engagement rate, with 60% of users preferring videos under 10 minutes, and according to Video Marketing Statistics 2023, video content under two minutes has completion rates that can reach 85%.

Direct interaction through surveys is another winning strategy. According to recent studies, incorporating surveys increases the time spent on a channel by 30%.

Finally, quizzes are not only fun but also incredibly engaging. According to the 2022 Social Media Interactive Content Report, participating in these quizzes on social platforms can lead to an increase in interaction of up to 50% compared to standard posts.

Channel Promotion Strategies

Opening new digital frontiers requires more than a simple act of presence: it requires strategic and intelligent promotion.

A digital ecosystem that integrates social media, blogs and websites can work great. A well-placed post on Facebook or a tweet intriguing can act as portals, attracting digital crowds to Telegram spaces. According to a study by Digital Marketing Analysis, 72% of campaigns that integrate multi-platform see an increase in traffic of at least 50% in the first six months.

Working with influencers and other channels is a reach amplifier. A shoutout from an influencer with a significant following can not only increase visibility but also the credibility of the channel.

Advanced techniques

Taking advantage of the most advanced techniques is like hiring an army of digital assistants, ready to work 24 hours a day.

Bots can manage signups, answer FAQs, and guide new users through the channel. A Tech Automation report found that channels that implement onboarding and orientation bots see a 40% improvement in new member engagement in the first three months.

Social media services that allow you to buy members as well as interactions of various kinds can provide a decisive boost to both the visibility and influence of the channel, especially when the channel is taking its first steps or is experiencing a bit of a stagnant moment.

Measuring Success and Optimizing

Tools and metrics allow us to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies with almost surgical precision.