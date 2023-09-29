Many people associate a temple or church primarily with burning candles, the smell of wax and incense. The tradition of lighting candles near icons and holy relics dates back to Old Testament times, but not everyone thinks about the rules for observing it. Read about how to light candles in a church in the Izvestia article.

Why candles are lit in churches in 2023

The tradition of lighting candles in churches appeared at the dawn of Christianity, when representatives of this religion were forced to hold services at night or in the catacombs due to persecution. Initially, it was more of a utilitarian nature – underground or in the dark, a light source was necessary. After Christianity became the state religion of the Roman Empire in the 4th century, the symbolic meaning of church candles prevailed over the practical.

Mentions of church candles can also be found in the Old Testament. Thus, one of God’s first commands to the prophet Moses was the creation of a lamp with seven lamps, which became a mandatory attribute of Jewish worship.

From the point of view of symbolism, a candle is an allegory of faith, prayerful burning when turning to God and the light that the Son of God brought into the world, showing people the way from darkness to eternal life. At the same time, a candle is a voluntary sacrifice to the Lord and the temple, so it must be bought at a church store.

However, as the priests note, a sacrifice will not make sense if it is made without love, so there is no need to light a candle “for show.” The actions of a believer in the temple must be accompanied by a sincere prayer, even the simplest one, composed in his own words.

How to properly place candles in a temple in 2023 – general rules

The candles that a believer wants to light must be purchased in a candle shop, since they are consecrated there according to all the rules. In addition, money from the purchase will go to the maintenance of the parish. You cannot light candles purchased in supermarkets, hardware stores and other places that do not belong to the church. There is no strict prohibition on lighting a candle from another temple, but it is still better to purchase it where the believer is going to pray.

Candles should be lit before the start of the service or after its completion, so as not to disturb the parishioners who are listening to the priest. They should be lit from already burning candles. You can also use a lamp, but this should only be done if there are no other sources of fire nearby. It is not recommended to use matches or a lighter in the temple.

To keep the candle in the candlestick, you need to slightly melt its non-burning end and only then install it. If there is free space on the candlestick, it is advisable to place the candles closer to the center so that other parishioners do not have to reach across the fire. During major holidays or weekends, candlesticks may be completely occupied. In this case, you need to put unlit candles nearby, without trying to push them into others and without taking out others. Temple workers will light these candles later, and this will not be considered a violation of the ritual.

Before lighting a candle, the believer should turn to God, the Mother of God or another saint with prayer, make the sign of the cross and bow. You can stand with a lit candle in your hands only during special services, for example, a memorial service. The rest of the time, candles should be placed near icons and relics of saints.

There is no need to believe in various superstitions such as that candles should not be lit with the left hand, that a fire going out or a falling candle is a bad sign, etc. The main meaning of lighting a candle is to turn to God and make a voluntary sacrifice to him, not so much material as spiritual. Therefore, the only obligatory attribute of this ritual is prayer; everything else does not affect a person’s communication with the Lord.

Also, do not be offended by priests who extinguish and remove unburned candles from candlesticks. This way they make room for other parishioners.

What candles to put in the temple in 2023

Most often, believers light two types of candles: for health and peace of soul. In the first case, they ask for health and well-being for themselves and loved ones, and in the second, they commemorate the dead. However, you can light a candle for another reason, for example, while looking for a new job, in case of family discord, to resolve a difficult situation, etc.

You can turn to the Mother of God or one of the saints with any request. As the clergy note, they have no “professional competence.” A sincere prayer will always be heard, no matter why it is said.

However, there is an opinion that some icons are better suited for certain situations. For example, the icon of the Mother of God “The Inexhaustible Chalice” helps in the fight against alcohol addiction, Saints Peter and Fevronia patronize families, and the holy martyr Tatiana protects students. But you can turn to them with other problems.

Where to put candles in the temple in 2023

Candles for health or for other requests are placed next to icons and holy relics. There is a separate place for candles for the repose – eve. This is a quadrangular table with a candlestick and a Crucifix, which is usually located on the left side of the temple. However, nothing bad will happen if you remember the deceased at another image and place a candle there. The main thing is to read the prayer (the text of the prayer for the dead can be found near the eve) and cross yourself.

There is no particular order in which the candles need to be placed. According to church recommendations, first of all, you should light a candle at the central lectern or icon revered in the temple, then near the relics of the saint, and then about health or repose. But this order can be violated, it will not be considered a sin.

Earlier, Izvestia told how the sacrament of wedding takes place in the church and what preparation it requires.