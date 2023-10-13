The search for a better life and new opportunities led many people to consider moving to the USA. Get a Green Cardalso known as permanent residence card, is a crucial step in that process. One of the most common ways to do this is through family immigration.

This route allows the immediate family of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents get an applicant to join them in this country. For this reason, it is usually one of the most chosen alternatives for those looking to move permanently to the US.

The Green Card through family immigration

The family immigration It is one of the most common ways to obtain a Green Card. US citizens and legal permanent residents who hold the document can sponsor their immediate family members to obtain it. The immediate family category includes spouses, unmarried children under the age of 21, and parents of U.S. citizens over the age of 21.

To start the process, the citizen or resident must file a petition with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English). The petition must include detailed information about the sponsor and beneficiary, as well as documents supporting the request.

Requirements and necessary documentation

Below are the requirements and documentation necessary to apply for a Green Card through family immigration:

Sponsor Eligibility – You must be a US citizen or legal permanent resident. US citizens can sponsor spouses, children and parents. Legal permanent residents have the possibility to do so with spouses and unmarried children under 21 years of age.

Form I-130 : The sponsor must complete Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative. This form includes information about both interested parties and the relationship between them.

Family relationship tests – Proof of the family relationship must be provided, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and, in the case of parents and children, evidence of the sponsor’s citizenship or permanent residence.

Marital status tests – If the beneficiary is a spouse, a marriage certificate must be provided. For its part, if it is a child, a birth certificate must be presented that demonstrates the relationship with the sponsor.

Evidence of citizenship or permanent residence of the sponsor : The sponsor will need to provide proof of his or her status as a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. This is achieved through copies of the citizenship card or Green Card.

Presentation Fees– Filing fees must be paid to USCIS when filing the petition. The cost varies depending on the type of request and may change over time, so it is important to check the current amount on the official website. See also Italy closed for Ferragosto: outsiders at the challenge of collecting signatures

Processing process

Once the petition is filed and the USCIS review process is completed, the application can be approved. At this point, the beneficiary becomes eligible to receive an immigrant visa. Processing time varies, and it is important to be prepared to wait several months.

In order to reside in the United States permanently, you need the residence card known as a Green Card.

Once the immigrant visa has been issued, the beneficiary can travel to the United States and apply for their Green Card. This action is carried out before the USCIS. Once approved, the beneficiary becomes a Green Card holder and obtains the right of permanent residence.

(You might be interested: The US announced an extension of Temporary Protected Status for this country)

Legal advice and resources

The process of processing a Green Card for a family member can be complex and challenging. Additionally, immigration requirements and regulations may change over time. Therefore, it is highly advisable to seek legal advice from an experienced immigration attorney to ensure that all steps are completed properly and requirements are met.

There are various organizations and resources that can provide additional information and support in the application process. In addition to USCIS, these include the National Immigration Law Resource Center (NILC) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). These resources provide up-to-date information and guides on the immigration process and developments in US policies.

Benefits of obtaining a Green Card

Obtaining a Green Card can have a significant impact on the life of an individual and their family. Some of the most notable benefits include: