It is still possible to pass the heating law before the summer break. However, the traffic light has to clarify numerous open details that could cause discussions.

Berlin – Time is short if the heating law is to be passed before the parliamentary summer recess. After weeks of discussions in the traffic light coalition, the first reading of the Building Energy Act (GEG) begins today in the Bundestag. The FDP, SPD and the Greens had struggled for this moment for a long time and only achieved the decisive breakthrough on Tuesday. What’s next?

The rocky path of the heating law: GEG finally in the Bundestag

The way of the heating law in the Bundestag was rocky. Due to massive concerns, the FDP initially prevented the first reading in May and called for fundamental changes. The Greens therefore accused the Liberals of “breach of word”. Now the first step has been taken and the debate in the Bundestag begins. But in order to keep to the schedule, the decision must be made by July 7th at the latest – and before that there are still numerous details to be clarified.

If the law is implemented in time, from 2024 every newly installed heating system must be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy. This serves the federal government’s overriding goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2045, because according to the Federal Environment Agency, conventional heating is by far the largest source of CO₂ in the home. However, the details of the planned heating law are partially open, which could lead to further discussions between the FDP, Greens and SPD.

The Bundestag committees must discuss these issues

After the first reading in the Bundestag, the work in the Bundestag committees continues. Experts are heard there and changes are incorporated into the law. In addition, open details still have to be clarified, such as the topic promotions. It is undisputed that citizens will receive support from the state for the installation of climate-friendly heating systems, but the exact amount has not yet been determined. A possible income limit is also still under discussion, up to which homeowners can receive subsidies.

The so-called is also critical modernization charge. On the one hand, this measure is intended to create incentives for landlords to invest, while on the other hand protecting tenants from costs in the form of possible rent increases. A “further modernization levy” is being debated, which comes into play when homeowners use state subsidies and the tenants benefit financially from the changeover, it said – but details remained open.

Also exception rules must be decided. Because some consumers have to take out a loan to install the new heating system. However, banks often no longer grant external financing to older people because of their advanced age. Hence the proposal for an upper limit of 80 years for the heating law, which some criticize as arbitrary. Alternatively, it would be conceivable to provide for a conversion obligation only for homeowners up to retirement age, but this would in turn exclude many people and possibly reduce the climate effect of the measure.

In addition, the traffic light transition periods rules, for example if someone now installs a gas heating system that can be converted to hydrogen, but their municipality later does not plan a gas network that is compatible with it. So far, the traffic light groups have only stipulated that “appropriate transitional periods for switching to the new technology” should then apply. The traffic light has yet to discuss exactly what is considered appropriate.

Will there be a decision on the Building Energy Act before the summer break?

The FDP considers an agreement before the summer break to be unrealistic and emphasized that it should not be put under time pressure. “We don’t need a quick law, we need a good one,” said parliamentary group leader Christoph Meyer in early June. Representatives of the municipalities and the housing industry called for the law not to be passed until autumn. As soon as the law has passed the Bundestag, it goes to the Bundesrat. When that will work is currently still open. According to the current timetable, the final decision date would then be July 7th a deadline reduction necessary. The parliamentary summer recess begins on July 8th.

However, the Federal Council can at most raise objections to the law; approval is not required. If the Building Energy Act were actually passed before the summer break, it would come into force at the turn of the year. Anyone who then builds something new or needs new heating could feel the consequences of the GEG immediately from January, provided that the respective municipality already has a heating plan. In all other cases there is more time. Working heaters do not have to be replaced, a broken heater can be repaired (dpa/bme).