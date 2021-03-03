The piggy banks of Spanish households increased last year due to the containment of spending in the face of uncertainty. The savings rate recorded a historic 31.1%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) in the second quarter of 2020. It occurred during the hardest months of confinement and the beginning of de-escalation, when the consumption it was drastically reduced. This figure, which indicates the percentage of income that was not spent, fell significantly to 4.8% in the third quarter, still being a high and representative figure that there is money reserved and that it can be saved or invested. .

Traditionally, Spanish families have been very conservative and have deposited their savings in accounts. This is because these types of deposits offered returns of around 5%. Today, on the other hand, interest rates are zero, which means that they do not produce any kind of cost effectiveness and there seems to be no intention on the part of the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise rates, at least in the medium term. In this context and given the impact of inflation the question arises as to what to do with savings so that these not only do not lose value, but even achieve profitability.

How do zero interest rates affect the saver?

Zero interest rates benefit those seeking financing. “With much lower rates we are facing an advantageous situation when requesting a mortgage”, He reflects Antonio Saiz, Director of the Savings and Investment Offer of Banco Sabadell in the Banco Sabadell podcast. That is, the loans they can be cheaper.

But that advantage turns into a disadvantage when applied to saving. The more traditional instruments, such as checking accounts and time deposits, offer zero remuneration. “Therefore, the money that is had in this type of products does not rent anything, not even to recover the effect of the inflation”, Explains Saiz. “It is harmed because if you now have 100 euros in a current account, at the end of the year you will continue to have those 100 euros, but you will not be able to buy the same, because prices will have risen,” explains the expert.

The immobilized money runs the risk of having a lower value. Leaving it stopped in a checking account may mean that the rise in the inflation lose around 30% of purchasing power in 10 years, according to calculations by Enrique Juan de Sentmenat de Soroa, territorial delegate in the Balearic Islands of the European Association for Financial Advisory and Planning in Spain (EFPA).

In the current context, to achieve that the money that is saved gains value instead of losing it, investment is an option. The difference between being thrifty and being investor It lies, according to Sentmenat de Soroa, in the investment terms and in the risk that he is willing to assume: “The saver has objectives that are more focused on his needs in the short term and with a very low risk profile, on the other hand, the investor looks at the longer term, which allows him to assume a level of risk superior, and long, obtain higher returns ”, he describes. However, the current interest environment has brought positions between the two closer together.

To access a investment that has a certain profitability, but that does not involve a great risk, the director of the Savings and Investment Offer of Banco Sabadell recommends putting to work money with a medium-term horizon and make contributions periodically and systematically. “Letting these investments end up paying off, but without rushing,” he points out.

Investment funds: an option for all profiles

The investment funds they adapt to the objectives of any type of saver, which is why they have become the most versatile financial tool. “There are funds intended for investors with profiles that are absolutely conservatives, who do not want to take risks and who know that they are opting for a low profitability, but there are also risks for those who want the maximum possible profitability knowing that they are going to take risk ”, recalls Antonio Saiz.

The investment funds They are financial instruments formed by contributions from many savers who seek to obtain a return on their assets through professionalized management. Instead of doing it each individually, it is the managers who make the decisions on where to invest the money thanks to their specialized training and their knowledge of the markets. By moving a large amount of assets, the sum of all the individuals, investors benefit from more advantageous conditions, such as lower commissions and expenses.

According to the study by the Inverco Observatory, an investor behavior analysis forum, 76% of participants would recommend a friend to invest in a fund, mainly because of the profitability, the diversification and because it is a regulated and supervised product.

There are many types of mutual funds, but the most common are equity or fixed income and mixed funds. If they are of the first type, the management team will study which company shares should be acquired. If they are fixed income, you will mainly choose between different classes of debt issues; while, if it is mixed, it will invest both in the stock market and in fixed rent, for example, in debt issues. Whether the fund wins or loses will depend on the performance of the assets that comprise it.

What minimum amount is required to start investing?

You can start investing in funds with very little money – there are products with shares starting at 10 euros – and they have total liquidity, which means that it is possible to recover the investment and its possible benefits at any time. They also enjoy good taxation, since it is feasible transfer money from one fund to another without taxation: accounts are only rendered with the Treasury when it is sold.

These instruments are also supervised by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which offers security, and they are transparent, since those responsible are obliged to publish information periodically.

Anyway, the advice of a expert it is highly recommended in today’s negative rate environment. “In this situation it is very difficult for a single person, without going hand in hand with professionals, to achieve optimal profitability for their savings,” says Saiz.