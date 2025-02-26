We are currently living at the time when our privacy has more value than ever, but paradoxically it is also the most compromised, and all this is a consequence of technological development and the digitalization of more and more aspects of our life.

This is because this development, among other things, allows us to be constantly connected to the rest of the world, and while this is very good, also supposes that we leave a digital trail without stop The network.

But it is no longer only on the mobile or computer, but now in our homes we also have “the enemy”, because there are more and more people who have virtual attendees such as Alexa, Hey Google or others installed. And it is sure that on more than one occasion you have raised If these attendees listen to or spy your conversations, because they are always activated and answer if you say their name.

Therefore it is logical to think that they are constantly listening to everything that happens at home, and from the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) they have given their response. Yes, virtual attendees listen to us, but do it with nuances.

This is not something new, since they are not the first to point out that these assistants listen to us, but luckily these cybersecurity experts have explained How to make our conversations as private and safe as possible And yet keep these devices at home.

How to prevent Alexa or Siri from recording conversations

Undoubtedly, the best method is not to have them at home, or just activate them at specific times in which it can help us, but as this is unchanging, there are some adjustments that you can carry out and that will protect your privacy more.

This is to adjust the configuration of virtual assistants such as Alexa or Siri. Experts point out that some of the changes and adjustments you must make are:

Disable the storage of voice recordings.

Control what third -party applications have access to their data.

Eliminate old recordings or configure them so that they are deleted automatically.

Do not provide sensitive data to virtual attendees, such as passwords, bank accounts numbers and others.