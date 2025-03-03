Fatty liver disease is usually associated with alcohol consumption, but it is not always the cause. In it non -alcoholic fatty liverthe accumulation of fat responds to metabolic alterations and is closely linked to obesity and diabetes. A diet rich in fats and sugars favors this process and can overload the liver capacity to eliminate excess lipids. As a consequence, up to 80% of people with obesity or diabetes develop this condition.

Another risk factor of this disease is metabolic syndrome, a set of alterations that increase the possibility of heart disease, diabetes or high cholesterol. This condition also favors an excess of fat synthesis in the liver. Lipid accumulation can damage liver cells and initiate an inflammation process and subsequently repair, in which damaged cells are replaced by scars. This fibrosis, when accumulated, can derive in cirrhosis, a chronic condition that deteriorates the liver function and prevents the liver from working properly.

Fatty liver disease does not present symptomatology until it reaches the cirrhosis phase

Marta CerveraNurse at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital





Having the fatty liver is very common, although it does not always imply a serious illness. Isabel Graupera, hepatologist of Clinic Barcelona Hospitalhe explains that “up to 25% of the population has a fatty liver, but not everyone who has fat in the liver will end up having a cirrhosis.” It may appear at any age, although it is usually diagnosed between 50 and 70 years. The main problem is that it evolves asymptomatic to advanced phases. Marta Cervera, a nurse from the Clinic Barcelon Hospital, warns: “Fatty liver disease does not present symptomatology until it does not reach the phase of cirrhosis.”

This is the reason why they can arise Complications. In fact, fatty liver can be damaged silently for twenty years to evolve to cirrhosis. Patients with risk factors have more possibilities that the disease progresses more quickly. The main complications include fluid accumulation within the abdomen, intestinal hemorrhage due to esophageal varicose veins, loss of brain function due to the lack of toxins, renal failure and infections, all of them potentially mortal. In addition, fatty liver can lead to liver cancer that, in advanced phases, can only be treated with a transplant.

To avoid these complications, an early diagnosis is key. Hepatic biopsy is par excellence test to detect the disease, but due to its invasive character, other less invasive tools have been developed. Among them, serological biomarkers – blood molecules -, abdominal ultrasound, CT, magnetic resonance and transition elastography, a technique similar to ultrasound that allows detecting and quantifying the disease quickly already under cost, in addition to facilitating its follow -up.

Currently, there is no specific drug to treat the fatty liver, although several clinical trials are evaluating possible treatments and it is expected that in the coming years active drugs that slow the disease are obtained. The most effective strategy to treat fatty liver is weight loss. While bariatric surgery and some endoscopic techniques can help reduce it significantly, Dr. Graupera warns: “A patient with advanced cirrhosis will not be able to go to surgery because the risk of surgery would exceed benefits.” Therefore, the best treatment It is still the adoption of healthy habits.

A patient with advanced cirrhosis will not be able to go to surgery because the risk of surgery would overcome the benefits

Doctor Isabel GrauperaHepatologist at the Clinic Barcelona Hospital





The main recommendation is to follow a balanced and low diet in saturated fats, avoiding sugars, especially sugary drinks. Alcohol and tobacco should be eliminated. Physical exercise is essential and, to be more effective, it must be moderate or intense at least three or four times a week. In addition, it is important to reduce the hours of sedentary lifestyle: walking, climbing the stairs instead of taking the elevator or pauses to move the body during work are small changes that make a difference. Nurse Marta Cervera emphasizes: “It has been shown that if the person loses between 5% and 7% of their weight, it can reduce liver fat.” Losing 10% of body weight can even reverse the disease.

In addition, optimal control of diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol is important to stop their progression and favor recovery. In cases of cirrhosis, the follow -up must be narrower to detect possible complications. In this phase, the quality of life and the autonomy of the patient are usually more affected, while feeling more stigmatized. Therefore, following medical recommendations is essential to maintain a good health.