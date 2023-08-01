Insect stings and bitessuch as mosquitoes, bees, wasps, bedbugs, fleas and even ticks, are on the agenda in summer.

Mosquitoes are undoubtedly the biggest torment.

What happens when a mosquito bites us? There mosquito bite causes a wheal that itches for the histamine release in response to the saliva that the mosquito injects into us to prevent our blood from clotting as it feeds on it. Histamine in turn stimulates a local allergic reaction, with dilation of the capillaries of the dermis and the formation of a reddened and swollen area. There severity of the reaction Depends Very from the individual sensitivity explains Stefano Veraldi, head of the Dermatological Clinic course at the University of Milan Bicocca.