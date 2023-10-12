Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

One in five over 65s has vision problems but doesn’t know it, as emerges from the data collected by Iapb Italia (out of approximately 8,700 free eye examinations carried out). Why and how to take care of your eyesight, even if you see well and are young. When to have an eye exam

Over 20% of people over 65 have a vision problem but he doesn’t know it. one of the worrying data that emerged from the analysis of approximately 8,700 screening eye exams carried out free of charge in 55 cities, as part of the Healthy Sight initiative, by the specialists of IAPB Italia onlus – the Italian section of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. These people they thought they saw well but, in reality, they presented the first signs of very serious eye diseases,

asymptomatic in initial stages but then responsible for often non-recoverable damages; thanks to the eye screening they will have the opportunity to take action to save their sight.

Pay more attention to eye health, starting with prevention with periodic eye visitsthe message launched on the occasion of World Sight Day – established by the World Health Organization and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) – which is celebrated throughout the world on 12 October, this year under the banner of the slogan You don’t need images to describe the darkness. Maculopathy, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, neglected cataracts the average age of the 8,671 people visited as part of the Healthy Sight initiative, financed with the Budget Law for 2019, which provides for free screening visitsreserved for people aged 40 and over, carried out on board mobile ophthalmic units equipped with high-tech diagnostic tools to early identify the main diseases of the retina and optic nerve.

Mario Barbuto, president of IAPB Italia onlus, explains: This is not a statistical sample but the data collected and analyzed highlight the seriousness of the visual situation in Italy. it emerged, among other things, that 20 percent of the people visited showed initial signs of very serious eye diseases, such as maculopathy, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy; to these are also added neglected cataracts. Additionally, about 3 percent had the high eye pressure reports Barbuto. See also Sanremo 2022 and Zalone virologist, Bassetti: "Fantastic, he hit the mark"

Almost one Italian in three has never gone to the ophthalmologist Let it be the propensity is low of fellow countrymen to prevent eye diseases one confirms itanother investigation (on a statistically significant sample of approximately 300 people with ocular and non-ocular pathologies), conducted by the Institute Bhave in collaboration with the health policy magazine Italian Health Policy Briefwhich will be presented this morning to the Ministry of Health, during a meeting promoted by the parliamentary Intergroup on the Prevention and Treatment of Eye Diseases, co-chaired by Senator Giovanni Satta and the Honorable Matteo Rosso.

From the results it emerges that 27 out of 100 respondents have never gone to the ophthalmologist and, between patients with eye diseases, only 33 percent have regular check-ups vision, while 35 percent do not adopt behaviors aimed at avoiding worsening of their condition; in particular, four out of ten respondents who suffer from hypertension, cardiovascular disease and/or diabetes do nothing to prevent eye diseases.

Periodic eye checks (at all ages and even if you see well) But how do we know if our vision is at risk? Advises the president of Iapb:Fare periodic visits even if you can see wellparticularly in the case of familiarity for serious eye diseases

, such as glaucoma or maculopathy. There complete eye examination allows you to identify all eye diseases and, above all, for those particularly insidious, allows you to limit damage, and therefore preserve your sight

. Even if yes healthy (and you are not at risk of eye diseases as you suffer from certain diseases) the eye examination strongly recommended in some critical ages:

– at birthto exclude malformations or congenital diseases;

– within the three yearsto evaluate the harmonious morphological and functional visual development;

– before the age of six and thirteen;



– after i forty yearswhen presbyopia also occurs: one visit every two years;

– after sixty years: a visit Once a year (in any case, the frequency of checks must be decided by the ophthalmologist case by case). See also Walking is the best medicine, but how many steps do we really need to take?

Pay attention to good daily habits A healthy lifestyle helps prevent all diseases, including eye diseases. Iapb experts recommend:

– Of drink a lot of water since reduces risk to develope “flying flies” And

dry eye

;

– protect your eyes from intense sunlight, avoid trauma, splinters or burns by wearing protective visors/glasses during risky activities;

– do not use eye drops without consulting your doctor;

– use the contact lenses with particular precautions: prefer daily ones and throw them away after use, never wear them while showering or swimming, always remove them before sleeping;

– avoid promiscuous use of towels and make-up;

– avoid a prolonged use of screens and do frequent breaks.

When to go to the ophthalmologist immediately When the case of go to the ophthalmologist immediately? Barbuto summarizes: If suddenly vision decreases a lot or goes away completely; self a foreign body enters the eye

or undergo a ocular trauma; if you see gods persistent flashes of light or one appears fixed dark spot in the visual field; if they straight lines you see them deformed; if theeye hurts a lot

and turns red

. And if necessary wait a long time

for the visit? In case of urgency or emergency go to the eye emergency room; remember, then, that your doctor, who prescribes the visit based on the prescription of the National Health Service, can give the clinical indication of the times in which it must be carried out, indicating the priority code on the recipe: “U” (urgent) to be guaranteed within 72 hours, “B” (short) within 10 days.

The president of Iapb underlines: necessary bring care closer to patients, above all prevention, by transferring basic eye care services to the area, with the aim of reduce waiting times and also decongest hospitalswhich should focus on the treatment of the most serious pathologies



but also to reach those more fragile segments of the population who, due to age and economic difficulties, struggle to access specialist visits



. See also Covid today Italy, 49,571 infections and 121 deaths: July 30 bulletin

Free checks On the occasion of the world day, Iapb Italia organizes one hundred events in one hundred cities



in collaboration with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (Uici) to inform and raise awareness about the prevention of blindness and the protection of sight. They can also be done free eye checks or at the UICI territorial offices or even in centers for the elderly or in the square or in other places (you can consult the list on the Agency website by clicking on your Region in the section Discover the initiatives of IAPB Italia Onlus in the area).

Spread screening throughout the national territory On the occasion of World Sight Day, the Italian section of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness reiterates the importance of insert screening into diagnosis and treatment pathways throughout the national territory.

The Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) also underlines the need for the diffusion, in all Regions, of screening neonatal, including those regular and frequent eye tests and eye exams – above all during the first months of life – aimed at identifying children with serious pathologies early and promptly caring for them.

In particular, the Sin doctors underline, screening is also necessary to protect the health of the eyes newborns hospitalized in intensive care



and sub intensive both for the risk of onset of serious diseases such as, for example, retinopathy of prematurity And congenital cataractand because it is precisely during the hospitalization period that the maturation of the sense organ occurs.