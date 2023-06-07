Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

On the way there countryside #EUChooseSafeFood by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) and the Ministry of Health. Expert advice to avoid food poisoning and infections

Many cases of food poisoning and infection are caused by the consumption of contaminated foods from bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemicals. But how can they? prevent diseases that are transmitted through food, such as salmonellosis, listeriosis, echinococcosis? The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Ministry of Health with there countryside #EUChooseSafeFood launched during a conference held at the ministry, on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, which falls on 7 June. The intent of this third edition of the campaign – explains Dr. Alberto Spagnolli, senior policy advisor of EFSA – make citizens understand how important the L

The work of scientific experts to make the food on our tables safe and at the same time of help them to develop awareness and critical sense in the choices they make on a daily basis in terms of nutrition.

Controls in the entire agri-food chain The European Union’s food safety system ensures that every citizen has the right to know the methods with which the foods it consumes are produced, processed, packaged, labeled and sold. The scientists of the Union, then they review scientific data and studies to assess dietary risks. This ensures that i products in our markets and in our shops are sure.

In our country, to protect health even at the table, periodic che controls in the agri-food chain by the Nas – Anti-sophistication units of the carabinieri, in agreement with the Ministry of Health. In the last year, thanks to over 27,000 inspections carried out, the Nas have seizedtherefore subtracted from the tables of the Italians, as well eight thousand tons of irregular foods that is, unsuitable for consumption due to unknown origin, poor hygienic-sanitary conditions, storage in unsuitable environments, presence of evident signs of alteration or with exceeded expiry dates. See also Neonatologists: "An emergency plan not spot measures against empty cradles"

Foodborne illnesses, how to prevent them This year there are three focuses of the 2023 edition of the #EUChooseSafeFood campaign, which will last until September: food-borne diseases, contaminants, bee health (and close correlation with crops that depend on pollination). If true that the Contamination can occur anywhere in the food chain – on the farm, during slaughter, processing or preparation – it can take place even at home, if the food is not handled or cooked correctly, as the EFSA experts recall. So it is suggested that you do beware of improper use of kitchen utensils or surfaces: can promote the spread of bacteria That can come into contact with food to be eaten.

Furthermore, they can prevent or mitigate the risk posed by these microorganisms: the safe handling of raw meat

and other raw food ingredients like vegetables that are eaten without cooking; there correct cooking of food and aefficient hygiene in the kitchen.

Salmonellosis, how to prevent it There Salmonella

a type of bacterium capable of triggering a disease in humans called salmonellosis, explain the EFSA experts. Over 91,000 cases of salmonellosis are reported every year in Europe. In foods, Salmonella is found mainly in eggs and raw pork, turkey and chicken. It can be transmitted to humans through contaminated food.

It is therefore essential to observe basic hygiene rules when preparing food. At home you can help prevent salmonella infection by cooking eggs and meat thoroughly – says Valentina Rizzi, EFSA food microbiologist -. In general, useful observe basic hygiene rules during food preparation

as the regular hand washing And keep raw foods away from cooked foods; this will reduce the risk of foodborne illness. See also Acute hepatitis children, UK experts: "Previous Covid in a few cases, no links with vaccine"

Echinococcosis, how to avoid it Cystic echinococcosis is a disease of parasitic origin, caused by infection – due to small tapeworm helminths – which occurs through the accidental ingestion of parasite eggs, which develop into large parasitic cysts in the human body; for example if food or water contaminated with feces of infected dogs is ingested or through hand-to-mouth contact. Among risky foods there are the vegetables

intended for raw consumptionwhich are grown on the ground and for this reason can be contaminated by infected faeces. It can cause infection in the domestic environment – recall the promoters of the campaign promoted by EFSA – one poor hand hygiene and the consumption of unwashed and undercooked food (e.g. vegetables), contaminated with echinococcus eggs. Here are some precautions Suggested by Experts to Avoid Cystic Echinococcosis:

• wash vegetables and fruit thoroughly;

• fence off gardens to prevent access to stray dogs;

• wash your hands before eating, especially after touching the ground, raw vegetables or dogs.

Contaminants in food products, what to know In general, contamination has a negative impact on the quality of food products and can pose a risk to human health. The European Union has adopted regulatory provisions aim at ensure that unsafe food is not placed on the market and to put in place mechanisms to identify safety problems throughout the agri-food chain.

Between environmental contaminants foods to watch out for are dioxins and metals (arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury). For example, EFSA experts report, traces of mercury they can be found in certain fish species, including swordfish, pike, tuna, salmon and hake, and in some seafood, such as shrimp, squid and mussels. For this reason the European Commission has established some maximum levels of mercury in various food products. See also Fourth dose, virologists president: "Absurd with old vaccines"

What do bees have to do with food safety? We depend on bees for most of the food we eat. Their role in the pollination of entomophilous plants and agricultural crops is fundamental, as EFSA experts point out. If the number of bees decreases, in addition to a loss of biodiversity, there could be strongly negative repercussions also on food production

that we consume every day. Bees are also essential for the production of honey and other hive products, including pollen and royal jelly as food supplements and ingredients, wax for cosmetics, the pharmaceutical and furniture industries, and propolis for food technology and medicine. Over the last few years, beekeepers have reported events of depopulation of hives and bee die-offs in various parts of Europe, including Italy. No single cause has been identified but many factors may have contributed, including effects of intensive agriculture and the incorrect use of pesticides. Monitoring programs have been activated at European and world level in order to find solutions to protect bees.