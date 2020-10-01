Overheating is one of the most frequent risks that threaten these equipment simonkr / Getty Images

“When computers leave the perimeter of the company, everything is problems,” says Juan José Nombela, director of the area of ​​Computer Science and Technology at UNIR. The expert refers to the cybersecurity section, but his words also portray the situation in the maintenance section. “Every day there are more people who demand our home repair service”, adds Richard Romero, manager of Incopyme, specialized in maintenance and repair services for computer equipment. Telework routines may not be the most compatible with the survival of laptops, which can also be personal (not business) and even shared among several members of the family. But there are some steps we can take to avoid catastrophes.

As for hardware is concerned, the first source of problems is temperature. Laptops that were bought to withstand occasional light activity are now subjected to long hours of intense use. “In the end, the home computers are designed to turn them on for three or four hours, check emails, surf the Internet a bit …”, says Romero. In this context, the heat and overtime bring with them potential overheating problems that can be aggravated if the laptop is not located on flat surfaces that facilitate the work of the ventilation systems.

“If the laptop gets very hot, it normally shuts down by itself because it incorporates a shutdown mechanism so that none of its components are damaged,” says Romero, who recommends activating alerts if it detects that the computer’s fans are working with more often than usual. “Continuous operation at high temperatures can degrade and affect almost all internal components, including the battery. It is very important to keep the laptop’s ventilation holes always free and not to support the equipment on any surface with fabrics, blankets or any material that can retain excessive heat ”, advises Jonathan Cabanes, technical coordinator of PcComponentes.

Are you one of those who take the computer for a walk around the house? Watch out. Depending on the hard drive you have, these excursions can give you a dislike. “There are two types. HDDs are the classic with a head and a disk that can be damaged if it receives some kind of blow. In computers with solid hard drives (SSD) this type of thing does not usually happen ”, says Romero. For the former, your advice is to turn it off before move and turn it back on when you reach the destination.

Hooked to the plug

Regarding autonomy management, the manager of Incopyme advises against keeping laptops permanently plugged into the charger. In the cases where it is possible, the best option is to remove the batteries and “work with them directly connected to the current as if they were a desktop one”. If the computer has this part integrated in such a way that it is not possible to remove it, the alternative is to let the computer fully charge, discharge it, and plug it back in when the battery is around 15% again. “If not, in the end it wears out and the day we take the food off instead of holding out for five or six hours will last 15 minutes.” Cabanes clarifies that these measures only contribute to delaying the inevitable wear of the batteries and also recommends avoiding exposing them to extreme temperatures or leaving them discharged for too long.

The good electrical news is that, as Romero explains, there is no need to worry (so much) about the possibility that a possible voltage spike will freeze the computer. “It is not very common. Nowadays many devices are prepared to withstand that ”. In any case, it is not unreasonable to have power strips with overvoltage protection or uninterruptible power supplies, if you work without a battery. “Its use allows you to avoid power outages and have those minutes that are often vital to save pending work,” explains Cabanes.

The problem with landing teleworking with a team that was not born for it is that the best solutions are also the most expensive. According to Romero’s calculations, acquiring a professional range equipment adapted for the necessary performance has a cost of more than 1,500 euros. “We always recommend that it be an Intel i3, i5 or i7 processor, which has at least 8 gigs of RAM and SSD hard disk, since with these there is a lot of improvement in performance,” he details. For the sake of convenience, Cabanes recommends opting for “big enough” screens and a USB mouse.

“It is difficult to determine the purpose of each purchase made through PcComponentes, but in general terms, what we have detected are some significant growth in products related to work or remote study from home”, says Francisco García, responsible of product of the portable area of ​​PcComponentes. In this sense, the company has experienced an increase of more than 80% in the sales of these devices, while the demand for printers has doubled and that for webcams has multiplied by six.

The middle way is to expand the capabilities of the equipment you already have through a disk change and an expansion of RAM. “With that, the team greatly improves performance and speed.” The investment is not negligible either, but falls to 100 or 200 euros, depending on the components and the cost of labor.

The inside

When we talk about digital storage media, it is usual that the important thing is inside. Ultimately, the computer is replaceable, but a breach or loss of sensitive information can be permanent and consequently more expensive for the employee and the company, if prevention measures are not implemented. “There is a fundamental difference here. If the company provides us with a laptop already secured and configured with all the controls, the risks are significantly lower, ”says Nombela. If the working environment is the employee’s personal computer, risks lurk from the moment it is switched on. “You no longer control the password to access the computer.” Y, according to studies like the one run by the UK’s national cybersecurity center, the border separating the company from the security incident is sadly likely to be a brittle one 123456.

The expert also recommends equipping employees with a VPN that increases the security of access to company resources by encrypting those communications. “Even if someone could intercept them, they couldn’t decrypt the data,” he adds.

Regarding the measures available to any user, Nombela begins with a correct management of the passwords that includes creating an individual account for each member of the family that accesses that computer. “It is also important not to leave sessions open and to set a time for them to automatically lock when there is no activity,” she continues. As for internet connections, it is safer to establish them through a network cable instead of using Wi-Fi networks, which are more exposed. And, if the latter are used, it is advisable to take action in the administration of these connections and give access only to recognized devices.

The second residence

If the exodus from the office to home poses new risks, leaving home for a second home is not far behind. “Be very careful with the computer. We must not lose sight of it or leave it in the trunk when they are watching us ”, warns Nombela, who already knows of several robberies perpetrated in these circumstances. In case this happens to us, we return to the passwords: if we had established a sufficiently robust one, we can breathe easy on the part that concerns information security. “It is recommended that the disk be encrypted and, if we have a document with passwords to access systems, that they are also encrypted.”

Be that as it may, Nombela stresses that in the event of any suspicion of a cyber attack or loss of information, it is essential to contact the team responsible for managing these incidents. Although it seems silly that it will not happen to adults? “Forever. They will already value it in the IT department ”, ditch. Typically, they themselves have controls in place to detect unusual activity on company networks, but employees can contribute if they think they’ve opened a suspicious file or find their computers slowing down more than usual.

