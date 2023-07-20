It will be discussed on 20 September at 5.30 pm in a meeting at Corriere della Sera and online streaming on Corriere.it

Cholesterol, triglycerides, hypertension, diabetes, familial predisposition, age, sex. They are the best known cardiovascular risk factors, i.e. how much the probability that in the course of our life we ​​can experience events affecting the heart and circulation, such as heart attacks or strokes, can increase. But beyond a generic knowledge, how much do we really know about these risk factors and what do we do to reduce them? We asked the readers of Corriere.it/salute with a questionnaire, the results of which will be discussed in a meeting in Sala Buzzati in Corriere della Sera on 20 September at 5.30 pm and in streaming on courier service.it and on the Corriere Salute Facebook page on 22 September at 3.00 pm. It will be an opportunity to shed light on these issues with Giuseppe Derosa, (Head of the Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases Center of the University of Pavia and of the Regional Center for Dyslipidemia and Atherosclerosis at the Irccs Foundation of the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia), Massimo Grimaldi (Director of the UOC of Cardiology and UTIC of the Miulli Hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti and President-elect of Anmco), and Pasquale Perrone Filardi, President of the Italian Car diology Professor of cardiovascular system diseases, Federico II University of Naples.

You can participate in the event as a public in Sala Buzzati by sending an email to [email protected]

