There are more than 100 known causes of dementia, a general condition (not a specific disease) characterized by a significant deterioration in mental functions that limits the person’s autonomy. The most common of all is Alzheimer’s (50-70% of cases), a neurodegenerative disease of unknown origin and incurable so far.

In essence, Alzheimer’s disease involves the abnormal accumulation of a series of proteins (tau and β-amyloid) in the brain. The process begins, silently, up to several decades before diagnosis.

Although there is often a false belief that it is a hereditary disease with a genetic origin, it is estimated that only a very small percentage of cases (less than approximately 1%) can be explained by a specific mutation in certain genes (PSEN1, PSNE2 and APP).

Therefore, most cases of Alzheimer’s are sporadic, in which epigenetic hypotheses are gaining more and more strength. Thus, environmental factors (exposure to toxic substances, diet or stress) can induce silent and gradual changes in the activity of our genes, ultimately triggering the onset of dementia.

Can Alzheimer’s be prevented?

Until the end of the 20th century, talking about prevention in dementias was an almost utopian approach. But the landscape has changed quite a bit in recent years, especially after dementia has been reduced in some developed countries. Moreover, various prestigious health institutions (WHO, Lancet Commission and others) believe that dementia can be prevented. This opens new doors towards interventions based on the modification of risk factors that have proven evidence.

Thus, the berlin manifesto (2019) suggests that more than a third of dementias can be prevented if strokes are avoided.

For his part, Professor Gill Livingston, of University College London, and his collaborators synthesize twelve modifiable risk factors for dementiawith specific reduction percentages if the factor is eliminated:

In early life, education weighs above all (7%).

In adult life, hearing loss (8%), traumatic brain injury (3%), hypertension (2%), excessive alcohol consumption (1%), and obesity (1%).

And as we add years – in late adulthood – factors such as smoking (5%), suffering from depression (4%), social isolation (4%), physical inactivity (2%), breathing polluted air ( 2%) and have diabetes (1%).

Can we take care of the brain?

The changes in the social and labor organization generated by the industrial and technological revolution have caused a large part of humanity to congregate in large cities. This has introduced significant changes in our life habits. Increased stress, inadequate nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle are some examples.

Throughout history, our habits have generated slow and progressive modifications in our biological systems, including the brain. Let us not forget that neuroplasticity (ability to adapt and reorganize neural networks) is an intrinsic property of it.

Thus, today we can affirm that certain habits can improve brain health, preserving its optimal functioning for longer and limiting the appearance of neuropathological processes.

Some of the most relevant are: having a healthy and balanced diet such as the Mediterraneanperform regular and moderate physical activity, keep the mind active, promote quality social relationships, sleep adequately (at least 6 hours), eliminate tobacco and alcohol consumption, reduce stress and promote emotional well-being.

How do healthy habits impact the brain?

For practical purposes we can distinguish between two mechanisms of interest: resistance and resiliency.

The term resistance encompasses what helps to keep our brain healthier, delaying the appearance of harmful neurobiological changes. For example, certain healthy habits (diet, sleep) can help reduce the deposition of abnormal proteins or their elimination.

As for resilience, it is a mechanism linked to the brain’s ability to deal with injuries and compensate for the damage.

An classic study conducted on a cohort of 678 nuns from Notre Dame showed that some factors (education, density of linguistic accounts) helped mitigate the effect of neuropathology on the brain. Interestingly, approximately 33% of the nuns studied (ages ranging from 75 to 107 years) met the neuropathological criteria for Alzheimer’s, but the symptoms were negligible. Recent studies, with neuropathological data from different populations, indicate that this percentage could be even higher.

cognitive reserve

Why? What makes some people develop symptoms of Alzheimer’s and others not? It seems clear that it is not only the amount of biological damage that the brain can take that matters (rupture of connections between neurons), whose threshold varies from person to person.

Beyond this, the manifestations of dementia have to do with the cognitive reservea term coined by Professor Stern (Columbia University) at the turn of the century.

This concept refers to a combination of abilities, whether innate or acquired through experience (education, occupation, etc.), that allow the brain to actively deal with brain damage. Thus, the brain can develop a certain capacity to overcome unfavorable situations, that is, to have greater resilience, activating alternative brain networks (compensation) or cognitive strategies that help to better preserve the functioning of the individual.

This could explain why the Notre Dame sisters with a higher level of intellectual activity, despite having levels of neuropathology compatible with Alzheimer’s, did not present the characteristic symptoms of the disease.

Awareness and healthy habits

In conclusion, the data suggest that cases of dementia are declining in some developed countries. Possibly, this decrease can be attributed to the influence of various factors. The control of vascular risk factors –hypertension and cholesterol–, improvements in socioeconomic conditions –education, nutrition– and healthy lifestyle habits –reduce inflammation–, may be some plausible reasons, although they are not entirely clear.

From a public health-oriented approach, it is desirable to make the population aware of modifiable risk factors and promote healthy lifestyles.

Making good the saying “what is good for the heart is also good for the brain”, Alzheimer’s and other dementias have been linked to different conditions or pathologies that affect our body and also affect the brain.

There is no exact way to prevent dementia, but there is no doubt that some changes in our daily lives can help. The weighting of specific neurobiological mechanisms, associated with each factor (risk and protection) and subtype of dementia, is a challenge for the future.

Israeli Accountant He is a full professor in the area of ​​Psychobiology, University of Salamanca

