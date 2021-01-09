You may have been warned at the greengrocer not to leave the peaches together in the bag, they are already ripe and, if not, they will be chopped in two days. Or don’t put the bananas in the fridge because they don’t taste the same. In fact, cold fruit, except for exceptional tastes, is not pleasant. And they will have advised you well. Fruits and vegetables, in addition to the basis of our diet, are delicate products (some much more than others), which require specific temperature and light conditions so that they are not spoiled. We are guided on its conservation by Manuel Moñino, president of the scientific committee of the association for the promotion of the consumption of fruits and vegetables ‘5 a day’, and Jan van der Blom, head of the Agroecology department of the Association of Organizations of Fruit Producers and Hortalizas de Andalucía, which, together with Hortiespaña and Eucofel, promote Cute Solar, the information and promotion plan on greenhouse crops.

Stone fruits

Apricot, peach, cherries, nectarine …

It is not recommended to keep them at room temperature, since they mature very quickly, especially when the pieces are together, as they are sensitive to the ethylene they give off, accelerating ripening. They are best kept refrigerated, at a temperature between 3 and 8 degrees, but in the least cold area of ​​the refrigerator. It is advisable to consume them no more than a period of between 6 and 10 days, monitoring day by day the maturation phase in which they are.

Tropical and subtropical fruits

Pineapple, banana, kiwi, mango, avocado …

Its conservation site is a cool place – up to 12 degrees -, since they are fruits sensitive to cold. If they are out of the refrigerator, you have to monitor their maturation because they do so quickly due to the sensitivity to the ethylene they give off. The pieces that are cut and that are not going to be eaten at the moment should be covered with film or stored in a container with a lid and a lower rack. The term for its consumption ranges between 5 and 7 days.

Citrus

Lemons, oranges, tangerines …

They tolerate room temperature very well, as they are winter and autumn fruits. Its shelf life is considerably extended when cold, but you have to be careful with lemons because they are very sensitive to low temperatures.

Leafy vegetables

Lettuce, chard, spinach …

They should never be left out because they dehydrate quickly. The optimal way of conservation is whole – uncut – and in perforated or open bags, to avoid excess humidity. Consume before its color turns yellow. Those that are going to be eaten raw can be washed, disinfected and centrifuged to be stored later in bags or in large and aerated containers.

Root vegetables

Carrots, turnips, beets …

They tolerate room temperature for a few days, but the turgor of the pieces must be monitored, as they dehydrate quickly. If you choose to keep them in a refrigerator, it is better to store them without the leaves and in perforated paper or plastic bags to avoid excess humidity.

Bulb vegetables

Onion, leeks, young garlic

If they are tender, without cold they are lost. In the case of dried onion and garlic bulbs, keep at room temperature in a cool, dark place. They should not be stored together with potatoes, as they absorb moisture and both products would deteriorate more quickly.

Fruit vegetables

Eggplant, cucumber, pepper, tomato …

Of this group, only tomatoes admit room temperature, provided they are kept in a cool place, although the state of ripeness should be closely monitored, as it evolves rapidly, especially in season. The cold in the refrigerator affects the flavor of the tomato, degrading it and making it more insipid; it also alters its texture, as it breaks the membranes inside its walls and makes it mealy. If in spite of everything we choose to keep them in the refrigerator, we must remove them 24 hours before consuming them. The rest of the vegetables in this group should be kept cold, in the warmest part of the refrigerator. They are very sensitive to ethylene, so storage with tropical or stone fruits should be avoided. The ideal is to separate each type of vegetable product in paper bags, so that it absorbs moisture and delays decomposition.

Pome fruits

Pears, grapes, melon, watermelon …

Watermelons, melons and pomegranates can be left out of the fridge as long as the piece is whole, but once opened they must be kept cold (between 3 and 8 degrees). Inside the fridge they last between 10 and 15 days, although excess humidity should be avoided. For this, the grapes can be placed, for example, on racks or on blotting paper.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries …

They do not keep well at room temperature, so they must be kept cold, in flat containers that avoid pressure between the fruits. Avoid high humidity, due to the risk of mold. Consume within 3 to 7 days.