The pleasant temperatures arrive and it is a good time for the runners to start with a better face preparing for marathons that come later. To face a challenge of these characteristics, it is necessary to follow an adequate training. Here you will know the keys. Lace up your sneakers and challenge yourself. Be proud of your desire to excel. Happiness is out there. Your health will thank you.

Five kilometers, ten, half marathon… training plans appropriate to your pace and experience in long-distance running. It's time to take a big stride. In addition, take into account more aspects such as the hydration and the nutritional supplements so that your training is literally perfect.

initiation level

If you are starting out in the world of marathons and your goal is to be able to finish the race safely, this training plan is for you.

Planning is designed in such a way that it is done a rest day between each scheduled workout. However, if you have to join two consecutive days of training, try to avoid doing the training of “day 2” and “day 3” consecutively. The marathon pace of the specific work should be the target pace that we have set for the marathon, always advising to err on the side of caution as the training itself will warn us if the pace is adequate.

Intermediate level

If you already have some experience in long-distance running and your goal is to finish the race between 3:40′ and 3:15′ you can prepare yourself with this plan:

It is intended to rest two days a week. In this planning there would be no problem in joining the sessions since there are not two consecutive days of specific work in the planning. Yes, we must take into account that it would not be advisable to do 5 days of training in a row and rest two, since it could generate overloads or some other unforeseen event that affects our planning. The rhythms and distances must be adapted to our target marathon pace, but also to our specific conditions: sleep well, a good diet, good hydration…

Advanced level

If you are an expert marathon runner in this type of race and you run at an average pace between 3:30 and 4:00 min/km this is the training plan adapted to your level.

Planning is organized for 6 days of training resting one day a week. In this planning there is no problem for carrying out the training sessions consecutively, since, like the intermediate level, filming and specific training sessions are interspersed. Success is in the preparation, so reaching the starting line of the marathon having done all the training could be considered satisfactory. It is not advisable to carry out any experiments on the day of the marathon: try gels that I have not tried before, eat more breakfast than on other training days, drink other types of drinks that can cause flatus…

