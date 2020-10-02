At the dachas, preparations for winter are in full swing. How to properly clean greenhouses so that next season you do not eat poisoned products, is it worth disinfecting them and how to properly dig up the soil in greenhouses, “AiF” said Chairman of the Council of the Moscow Union of Gardeners Andrei Tumanov.

– I often see advice on the Internet to spill copper oxychloride, copper or iron sulfate in the greenhouse. But it is bad for the soil. It consists of thousands of different organisms. If you scare them with copper sulfate, copper will accumulate in the ground as a heavy element and the soil will begin to die. People will then collect the poisoned products. The soil cannot be disinfected. It’s done differently – with the help of a fruit change. If this year you planted cucumbers in the garden, for example, powdery mildew spores have accumulated there. Tomatoes should be sown here next year. They often suffer from late blight. A year later, it is better to plant something else here.

In the fall, they dig up sod overgrown places, harrow and pull out weeds. Digging the soil with a turnover helps to partially destroy the spores that end up in the deep layer and become unviable. Where necessary, I deoxidize the soil with ash or compost. But I never dig in the garden. This way you can destroy the roots in the surface layer. It is possible to eliminate spores if the ground is frozen. I never open my greenhouse to avoid snow falling. Dry soil is strongly frozen. In it, few people survive. In the spring, I already throw snow into the greenhouse to saturate the soil with moisture, and again I dig it. I leave the fallen leaves, with the exception of those affected by diseases. If there is no snow, the leaves protect the soil slightly from the cold and provide food for the worms. It freezes up a few days later.

To prevent spores from entering the ground, you must constantly monitor the plants. Sick and damaged parts – immediately select and destroy, that is, burn or bury in another place. Instead of waiting for the tomatoes to turn black and spread spores. Cleaning up diseased plant residues – the best prevention. Then you won’t have to heal anything.