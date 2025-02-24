Satiating, nutritious and antioxidant. This combination of ingredients allows you to fill with energy early and take advantage of the first fruits of the season



02/24/2025



Updated at 08: 32h.





The first Strawberries and strawberries They are absolutely tempting. A little cold is convenient in the process of maturation of strawberries, it may be that is why I find the strawberries much tastier towards the beginning of its season and not when it is more hot. In any case I like to select them for their firmness, bright appearance and intense aroma. I love to wash them immediately before eating them and remove the green leaf at the last moment, so that they do not lose a pinch of their aroma and flavor.

It’s a pleasure give them the first bite And check that they are as red inside as outside, at the same time that we perceive that aroma and flavor that calls spring.

Today’s recipe is simple and we will soon prepare it more than 30-35 minutes. Perfect so that even the most beginner dares to prepare it.

Mature strawberries

To taste

To taste Greek yogurt or creamy vegetable

To taste

To taste Integral oat flakes

2 cups

2 cups Saracen wheat flour

Half cup

Half cup 100% powdered cocoa

4 tablespoons

4 tablespoons Dry fruits and chopped seeds

A cup

A cup Salt

Half teaspoon

Half teaspoon Coconut oil or butter

Half cup

Half cup Dotile paste or chopped dates

2 tablespoons

2 tablespoons Vanilla essence

1 tablespoon

1 tablespoon Added sugar -free vegetable drink

Half cup

Now it only remains to learn to do it and enjoy it as many breakfasts and snacks as we want. We can even include it in our desserts!









Preheat the oven to 200 ° C and prepare a tray by lineing it with vegetable paper. Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add coconut oil, dates and vegetable milk. Remove and let stand 20 minutes for chia and oatmeal seeds to thickens. Meanwhile, wash the strawberries, cut them in half and put them in a bowl and reserve. Transfer to the oven tray covered with baking paper the cookie mixture. Flatten and shape large and round cookie with our hands, we can also use another plant paper above if we do not want to get too dirty, and then retire. Once stretched, bake for about 20 minutes or until golden and firm (not program more time since it will harden more when it cools). Let cool and chop the cookie irregularly. Mount our bowl or cup alternating yogurt layers with strawberries and cookie, ending with strawberries and cookie pieces. It is a simple dessert or snack, in which the little ones can participate in their elaboration and safe will enjoy tasting.

