The arrival of good weather and the presence of COVID-19 increase outdoor leisure plans. And between them, is organizing a barbecue with friends or family in the chalet or farm of the acquaintance who is lucky enough to have a large facility suitable for this type of meeting. However, for everyone to be happy and the meeting is not a disaster, a series of steps must be taken into account.

A menu according to the number of diners

First of all, you have to count the people who are going to attend the event to design an appropriate menu: do not miss or over food. For this, and although barbecues have the reputation that you have to eat until you can no longer, the ideal is to calculate about 200 grams on average per person for starters (sausages, bacon, blood sausage, Moorish skewers …) and about 250 grams for a second batch of food (wings, chops, entrecote, hamburgers …). Vegetables, highly recommended to accompany meat, and drinks also have to be within these preliminary calculations.

Light the embers one hour before eating

Once with all the friends in the place and between conversation and conversation, you have to turn on the barbecue to start cooking food. It is recommended that no food be placed until it is heated for a few minutes to remove traces of bacteria, grease or bad odors.

So that the uncertainty about eating on time does not invade the attendees, Ideally, the embers should be lit one hour before the stipulated time to start eating and do not skimp on charcoal – having to add charcoal in the middle of the meal would waste a lot of time and could cause hunger to disappear with a too long ‘aperitif’ time-. Precisely, when the charcoal reaches a reddish tone and the flames have been extinguished, it is a good time for the first meats to start cooking.

The order of food to cook

With the starters on the barbecue, you have to count on the fact that fat can fall on the coals and they could be stoked. To turn them off, the ideal is to add salt over them. In addition, an order must be followed according to the type of food to ensure that all food comes out at the right time. That order would be: At the beginning, starters and chicken (10 minutes on each side); before the second course, vegetables (between 5 and 10 minutes); and finally, the veal or lamb (5 minutes, maximum, on each side).

Do not turn the meat until it is at its point on one side, do not cook it right out of the fridge and do not add salt until the last moment are three fundamental premises to succeed When each of those attending the barbecue tastes it, they are sure to be very hungry, caused by that characteristic barbecue smell that awakens anyone’s stomach. As for the roasting of the vegetables, it is necessary to bathe them in oil so that they do not remain dry.

Weber

Lastly, don’t forget clean the barbecue with a metal scourer or with salt and newspaper before the remains are completely cooled. So it will be ready for the next time.

