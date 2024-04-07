Asian gastronomy has in its recipe book an infinite number of dishes that, thanks to social networks, have crossed the borders of this continent. Hotpot, ramen or gyozas and dumplings are some of those foods that have dazzled those who have tried them. In addition, in this extensive catalog of snacks you can also find desserts and sweets that have become popular for their flavor and appearance.

One of those sweets that have gone viral on platforms like TikTok is tanghulu. This recipe has its origin in northern China and is characterized by the shiny layer that covers this dessert, which gives the sensation of being surrounded by glass. They are usually fruits skewered on skewers, although traditionally hawthorn berries were used, but currently it can be prepared with strawberries, kiwis or orange. Once all the pieces are arranged, they are covered with syrup. The result is a dessert with different textures and flavors that complement each other perfectly. The acidity of the fruit contrasts with the sweetness of the solidified sugar.

China is not the only place in the world where you can taste tanghulu. Over time, other Asian and even European countries have adapted this recipe, giving rise to different variants. For example, in Japan it is called ringo-ame and to make it, apples are usually used as the main ingredient. In Greece, instead of fruit, they prepare a type of donuts that are coated with honey and cinnamon, but that maintain their main essence, crunchy.

How to prepare tanghulu at home



This delicious sweet, in principle, does not involve too much complication when preparing it and can be made with only three ingredients, but the truth is that you have to be very careful when cooking the syrup. Ke, better known on social media as Cocinando con Coqui, shares traditional Asian recipes on her TikTok account, where she has 3.7 million followers. In one of her latest videos she has shown the steps that must be followed to make the tanghulu.

Tanghulu: The Most Viral Chinese Sweet. For some time now, this Asian candy has caught my attention. I tried it in Japan and I remember that I loved it, so I had to try making it at home. The truth is that when it comes out well it is very delicious, but it seems like a quite complicated recipe to me.

To prepare it you will need: fruit, you can choose the one you like the most, sugar and water. As he warns, this is a “treacherous recipe” and “very delicate.” The first thing you should do is put the strawberries, kiwi or orange on a skewer. Next, it will be time to prepare the caramel, one of the “critical” steps, since it is very sensitive to temperature. The trick to know if it is ready is to put a little of the sugar on a stick and immerse it in cold water. If it creaks when you do it, that means it's ready. To finish, you will only have to cover the fruit in the syrup and let it solidify.