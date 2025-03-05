It is the most recognized ingredient in the world of cosmetics and is part of the day of many people. He Aloe Vera is recognized for her great benefits in the organism in general and its properties on the skin in particular. There are several scientific studies that speak of the advantages of this plant, such as the one led by Dr. Tatiana Yebra for the University of Alcalá de Henares In Spain. Antioxidant, rejuvenate, bleach … They are just some characteristic of what the so -called aloe offers.

Why Aloe Vera is key to the skin

Aloe Vera. Wikipedia / GFDL

It is not surprising that beyond cosmetics, aloe vera is also presonent in other pharmacological products for skin care. More and more, and thanks to Research such as Argentine Dermatologist GM Ferraroaloe is part of many skin disease treatments, which are used anti -inflammatory or for the reconstruction of epithelial tissue.

Thus, you can say that there are many benefits of Aloe Vera, that beyond reducing inflammation, It also acts as a natural antiseptic, demonstrating the studies that the healing time can reduce of the skin. In addition, it is also a good pore cleanser thanks to the saponine and It provides high collagen and elastin content.

It is these latest properties that leads many women to have a product with Aloe Vera. However, Do you know that it is very easy to prepare your own ointment? This can be the key to always wanting to one of the best products to improve the elasticity and firmness of the skin.





How to prepare a homemade and natural aloe vera

Aloe Vera. Getty Images/Istockphoto

If you are one of those who prefer to bet on the natural product and save moneyAloe Vera is the main and easy to manipulate ingredient to make your own moisturizing creams. For this we have noticed The step by step of a biomedicine doctorCreator of content in Tiktok, known as female science, and author of the book ‘You are a walking miracle’.

To make this cream Totally homemade (and vegan) You will only need a couple of aloe vera leaf. To make this gel moisturizing you should simply cut the side of the thorns, and then open them through the center. With the help of a spoon you must Remove the gelatinous pulp of the plant and pass it to a crushing glass. With all the content, it beats until a homogeneous texture is achieved.

The doctor recommends passing it to a glass container and keep in the fridge for no more than a weeksince the freshness will even more enhance the soothing effect that Aloe Vera has. If, in addition, you want to add other benefits to the gel, There are those who include coconut oil for more hydration or vitamin E capsules to enhance the antioxidant effect.

The application rECOMMENDED IS 2 TO 3 THREE DAYS PER WEEKbeing better at night. Apply the skin on the skin making small massages and Let it act for 20 minutesand then rinse with warm water. You can even leave it throughout the night for deeper hydration.





