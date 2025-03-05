The Chicken nuggets It is one of those recipes in which age does not matter, since it enchants both the little ones, as well as the elderly. It is a classic dish in American food, thanks to its texture, its juice and its rapid preparation. Although it is associated with the term of ‘fast food’, it is also possible to enjoy them in a healthy way, because in reality it is nothing more than chicken.

In general, when we think of chicken nuggets, that frozen bag that usually is in all stores and supermarkets comes to mind. Although it is true that it is a very easy alternative to cook, since it only requires a couple of minutes, it is an ultraprocess, so it is not a very healthy option.

In social networks we find a wide variety of recipes with which to continue enjoying the kitchen without giving up any pleasure. This is well known, known as @Mariaamdr.fit in her profile, and that is why It has transformed frozen supermarket nuggets into a much healthier and more delicious version.

It is a recipe of the simplest, for which it does not make any kind of morning in the kitchen and that just takes a few minutes to get. You will only need a breast, corn flakes and your airfryer.

The step by step

Ingredients:

Chicken breast

Cornflakes

Natural yogurt

Optional: barbecue sauce

Season to taste

Cut the chickens in strips. Marina El Chicken in a bowl with a couple of tablespoons of natural Greek yogurt. Then, season to taste. You can add a jet of barbecue sauce, cumin, paprika and salt. For the battering, use corn flakes and crushed a little so that it is more pressed. Place the chicken strips on the airfryer and cook with a splash of oil at 200 degrees for 20 minutes.