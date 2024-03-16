The month of April He approaches and with him obligation to present your Annual statement of Physical persons before him Tax Administration Service (SAT). If you want to avoid fines, surcharges and complicationswe recommend that you prepare in advance and follow these tips:

1. Check your income, payments, withholdings and personal deductions. It is important that you have on hand all the tax receipts that support your income and deductible expenses, as well as the withholding certificates issued to you by your sources of income. Verify that the data is correct and that it matches what the SAT has.

2. Use the SAT simulator. He SAT has released the simulator for the annual declaration of individuals 2023, which allows you to know in advance the result of your declaration, as well as the payment or refund options you have. You can access the simulator at the following link:

https://anualpf.clouda.sat.gob.mx/

3. Submit your return of the April 1 to 30. Do not leave it to the last minute, as you could have problems with the system or your information. Remember that submitting your return after the deadline can generate surcharges and fines, in addition to losing benefits such as the automatic refund of ISR.

Recommendations:

Submitting your annual declaration for individuals is a tax obligation that allows you to comply with legal provisions, as well as obtain benefits such as the refund of income tax, the deduction of personal expenses and the updating of your tax situation.

If you need more information or help to submit your annual return, you can consult the SAT portal, where you will find the requirements, steps, formats, frequently asked questions and contact information to carry out this procedure.

Don't miss this opportunity and prepare your 2023 annual tax return for individuals in time and with professional advice.

[email protected]

