Next September 15 marks the 15th anniversary of the fall of Lehman Brothers, an event that meant not only the biggest financial crisis of the 21st century, but also a before and after in how institutional investors and listed companies face Boards of Shareholders. The fall of the fourth largest investment bank in the United States put the entire financial system in jeopardy, calling into question the exercise of fiduciary duties by the large institutional investors who had positions in this bank. Throughout these fifteen years we have seen how institutional investors have become much more demanding and have sophisticated their voting policies, demanding certain international standards regarding the structure and composition of the board, remuneration or capital increases, among others. , which have become the mantra of corporate governance, and which in some cases represent a real challenge for boards of directors. In this sense, Spain has not been immune to this phenomenon, and every year, Spanish listed companies face various challenges and risks in the field of corporate governance, which make shareholder meetings a complex event to manage from the perspective of of the design of the resolution proposals that are submitted for approval each year. To understand how they should face these challenges in the 2024 season of meetings, it is very important to understand what has happened in the 2023 season of meetings.

One more year, both proxy advisors (voting advisors) and institutional investors expect that those companies that have had a high level of dissent (20% vote against and abstentions) in any item on the agenda of the shareholders’ meetings of the previous year, have a plan of specific action to reduce the percentage of votes against. This fact is particularly important in matters such as remuneration, gender diversity and the level of independence on the board.

If we analyze the themes of the proposals presented by the companies at the 2023 shareholders’ meetings, the opposition has grown in aspects related to the structure and composition of the board of directors and in remuneration matters. Regarding the first aspect, the proxy advisors state in their voting guidelines for the Spanish market that, in the event of not reaching 40% of women on the board of directors, they may recommend against the chairman of the appointments committee (or other directors), although they establish mitigating factors , such as the fact that the company has complied with the required threshold at the last meeting, or that the company issues a public commitment that it will comply in the short term with the new required threshold.

Remuneration has once again been another of the great workhorses for Spanish listed companies. The requirements regarding transparency and disclosure have increased in recent years, even more, after the incorporation of Directive (EU) 2017/828 (“SRD II Directive”) into our legal system through Law 5/2021. This law modified, among others, article 529 novodecies LSC to detail and develop the content of the remuneration policy. With this, the right of shareholders to pronounce on the remuneration of directors was reinforced and the levels of transparency (say on pay) were increased. After the reform operated by Law 5/2021, it was confirmed that the content of the remuneration policy must be adjusted to the remuneration systems provided for in the bylaws. In addition, investors have intensified their pressure in recent years when analyzing (i) the “pay for performance” of companies, (ii) the inclusion of ESG criteria in the definition of short and long-term variable remuneration , (iii) the disclosure in the level of individual compliance for each of the metrics used in short- and long-term remuneration, iv) the composition of the remuneration mix gains strength, where it is expected that the largest proportion of remuneration is linked to “risk”, and that long-term incentive plans constitute the highest proportion of variable remuneration, and v) salary increases for executives must be accompanied by a justification that includes, among other things, the exercise of a remuneration benchmark and the adoption of similar measures for the rest of the workforce. Likewise, any extraordinary payment will normally be penalized. In this context, several Spanish listed companies that in 2022 obtained a vote against more than 20% in remuneration matters, have echoed the concerns expressed at the 2022 General Meeting by shareholders, and have improved their level of transparency, adopting in several cases changes in their remuneration models to adapt to these expectations by the market

On the other hand, sustainability reporting Non-financial and climate change have ceased to be a secondary issue to become a priority on the agenda of almost all boards of directors. In line with the evolution of the main corporate governance trends, we have witnessed a progressive evolution of the committees that address these issues, which has crystallized in a progressive increase in Ibex-35 companies that have their own sustainability committee or they have integrated sustainability into the functions of other committees (“hybrid” sustainability committees). The disruption of the phenomenon say on weather and the increase in regulation on non-financial reporting has caused the sustainability commissions and the units in charge of these matters within companies to adopt a much more active role in the engagement with institutional investors. In this sense, the proposals Say on Climate They are still an emerging phenomenon in Spain if we compare it with Europe, where we see a greater consolidation of this type of proposal at shareholder meetings.

On the other hand, it is expected that the use of new technologies will continue to strengthen in the 2024 Meeting Season. The good results obtained with the holding of telematic meetings in the Spanish listed companies in recent years confirm this trend for the future. The option of holding hybrid meetings, with both face-to-face and telematic assistance (both with the same guarantees), has become a best practice for Spanish companies, which will thus offer greater flexibility to their shareholders and participants. It is clear that the virtual or hybrid model is here to stay as it has been shown to work well and has a direct impact in terms of cost and efficiency for companies. This fact facilitates the participation of its shareholders, and guarantees, in turn, the equal rights of all of them. However, there is still a current that affirms that virtual meetings arouse some mistrust in the market, considering that they do not guarantee the exercise of the political rights of all shareholders, due to the problems of access to technological means of minority shareholders. In Spain, our parent company, Computershare, has been a pioneer in telematic assistance to meetings, which has gone from being an event of extraordinary necessity to a model for the future. Recommendation 7 CBG, after its update in 2020, recommends “that the company have mechanisms that allow the delegation and exercise of voting by telematic means and even, in the case of large capitalization companies and to the extent that it is proportionate, the attendance and active participation in the general meeting. In practice, a significant number of Spanish listed companies have incorporated into their own internal regulations the possibility of telematic assistance for their regular use.

Undoubtedly, these fifteen years of hard work by listed companies to align with the best corporate governance practices demanded by investors and proxy advisors They have borne fruit and have radically changed the rules of the game that must be faced. Faced with those who question the dictates and demands of investors and proxy advisorsWe can only answer that, whether we like it or not, they are exercising their fiduciary duties responsibly in order to guarantee the company’s long-term sustainability.

Carlos Sáez Gallego is Country Head for Spain at Georgeson

