The number of infections is rising like foam across the planet. We know that the new mutations of covid-19 infect more and that we must exercise extreme caution and social distancing measures to avoid becoming infected. We are experiencing a major crisis, there is no doubt. In the world of large organizations, it is common to prepare manuals to face possible difficulties, something that was accentuated after the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York. Since then, companies have made significant efforts to prepare for eventualities.

A crisis manual must be set up before problems occur. It allows us to face them calmly enough for reflection and to put the means to be prepared. Let’s see what the crisis manual should look like in our homes if we could apply all of the above to the risk of contracting the virus. We repeat: we have to avoid getting infected, but, if for any reason it happens, the objective is to be prepared to execute a plan properly.

Serenity is something that should accompany us at all times. “We must transfer tranquility, report that most of these infections will not have complications. Indeed, we must be attentive to any worsening of symptoms and consult a specialist when this occurs, but we need to be calm, ”reflects Gustavo de Luiz, head of pulmonology at the Xanit Vithas and Málaga Vithas hospital. Belén Loeches, a doctor in the infectious diseases unit at Hospital de la Paz, reinforces the idea of ​​serenity: “Most cases are overcome at home.” At this time, the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health places fatality at 0.8% of those infected, which means that 99% of Covid-19 patients outgrow the disease.

This information does not mean underestimating the virus (because it is very dangerous and we do not know how our body is going to respond), but rather to reduce our anguish and be more calm. To gain serenity, good preparation or a good domestic crisis manual is important. Let’s see what experts and people who have dissected the virus recommend us. First with the preparation of our homes in the event of a possible contagion and, later, with psychological training in case of contracting it.

The first suggestion is related to what we should have at home. Doctor De Luiz recommends having a thermometer and an antipyretic, such as paracetamol, to control symptoms. And, if possible, he advises a pulse oximeter to measure oxygen saturation. We can buy it at the pharmacy or online (they are from 16 euros). De Luiz cautions, however, that saturation should not be measured constantly during the day. We must not become obsessed. “The important thing is to have a daily measurement schedule, four or five times, that helps to analyze the evolution of the disease,” recommends the doctor.

Ana Muñoz, doctor in microbiology and former president of the Spanish scientists in Washington DC, suggests having serum and syringes at home to wash your nose. According to a investigation Recently, covid-19 interferes with the production of mucus, which makes it impossible to expel through the nose and that it becomes caked in the lungs. To avoid this, we must prevent the virus from becoming strong in its main reservoir, the nose, and thus not reaching the lungs. Research suggests doing nasal washes with serum or salt using a syringe at least three times a day. It is also positive to steam baths and gargle with salt (If you don’t have a syringe, it can be done with irrigation bottles for nasal baths or, directly, absorbing the water from a spoon).

Another part of the preparation is related to the administration of the house. In case of illness, we have to monitor our symptoms. You must have the telephone numbers of the medical consultation and health cards at hand. We also know that we must isolate ourselves. Therefore It is important to have a shopping list prepared in a supermarket, that the food is brought home or think about what the supply would be like. In some hypermarkets for sale over the Internet, it allows the option of recording a shopping list, which could be purchased if necessary.

The quartermaster also means thinking about how we would live in isolation in case of contagion if we share a home with other people. If we have children or dependents in our care, we have to lower the level of self-demand in their care in case we get sick. Nothing happens if our children do not have the food as elaborate as we usually do, if they have to throw away pasta or pizza or if they have to be in front of the television more hours than desired. It is not the most appropriate, we know, but we need to lower all personal demands to focus on our recovery.

Next week we will deal with the second part of our crisis manual: how to be stronger in the face of the uncomfortable emotions that we are going to encounter.